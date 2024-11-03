How To Get Electrify Armament Incantation In Elden Ring

Electrify Armament is a dragon cult incantation in Elden Ring that is used to apply lighting damage to your right hand weapon. This spell doubles for Lightning Grease and saves you a lot of time and runes if you are going the Magic Way.

Let us help you easily acquire Electrify Armament Incantation, which involves a series of particular steps.

Electrify Armament Incantation Location

Electrify Armament Incantation can only be purchased from either Brother Corhyn or Miriel, the pope turtle, once you hand over the Dragon Cult Prayerbook.

The Dragon Cult Prayerbook can only be obtained by killing a Leyndell Knight in the eastern Liurnia of the Lakes. Go to the Artist Shack near Liurnia Divine Tower and travel south from its site of grace.

You will notice a lone Leyndell Knight patrolling the area with a massive spear. These knights wear golden armor and can be noticed from afar. Beware of this enemy, as it uses Lightning Attacks and can annihilate you if you are not careful.

Once you defeat the Leyndell Knight, it will drop the Prayerbook. Take the Prayerbook to either Brother Corhyn in the Roundtable Hold or Miriel in the Church of Vows. Now, you can purchase the Electrify Armament Incantation for 4000 runes from them.

Electrify Armament Stats and Requirements

You will need a Sacred Seal and 15 Faith to cast Electrify Armament. However, the weapon you have equipped must be the one that allows infusion with magic or grease.

This spell lasts for around 1.5 minutes and deals massive damage to the enemies weak to Lightning Attacks. You can achieve the same goal with a Lightning Grease, but it is consumable and costs a lot of resources to craft.