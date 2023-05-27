Black Ops 3 Zombies Zetsubou No Shima Pack-a-Punch Guide – How to Build, Machine Tools

Accessing Pack-a-Punch in Black Ops 3 zombies map Zetsubou No Shima involves multiple steps. Pack-a-Punch is not new to a COD fan – PAP appear in zombies maps and allow players to upgrade their weapons for a price.

Once upgraded, players should also be able to purchase upgraded ammo from the same Pack-a-Punch machine. Accessing Zetsubou No Shima Pack-a-Punch requires 3x parts – a wheel, a gauge, and a handle.

Black Ops 3 Zetsubou No Shima Pack-a-Punch Guide

This guide details everything you need to do in order to access Zetsubou No Shima Pack-a-Punch:

The first thing that you need to know is that Pack-a-Punch machine is inside bunker. In addition to this, it goes without saying, but power must be turned on in order to access Pack-a-Punch machine.

In order to turn on power, you must activate a total of 3x generators – one in Lab-A, one in Lab-B, and one in bunker. Moreover, bear in mind that activating generators requires irradiated water and a bucket. For more details, make sure to read out our How to Turn On Power Guide attached above.

Machine Tool #1 – Handle

You need to head inside the left-hand-side door of the Pack-a-Punch area and clear the blockage caused by spider’s web. Once done, you will find the 1st Machine Tool which must be installed in the main PAP room.

Machine Tool #2 – Gauge

You need to head inside the right-hand-side door of the Pack-a-Punch area and continue to drop the cocoons until one of them drops the 2nd Machine Tool which must be installed in the main PAP room.

Machine Tool #3 – Wheel

You need to head to the farthest door from the entrance and inside another door to get to the Mule Kick Perk-a-Cola. Once there, veer right into the water and find the 3rd Machine Tool which must be installed in the main PAP room.

With everything out of the way, there should be no more water around the Pack-a-Punch machine and you should be able to use it to your heart’s content.

This is everything we have on Black Ops 3 Zetsubou No Shima Pack-a-Punch guide. If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!