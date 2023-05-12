Fallout 76 Wastelanders update make things a bit complicated when it comes to obtaining the ammunition you need to carry out some extensive destruction. In this guide, we will show you How to Get Armco Ammunition Construction Appliance Plan in Fallout 76 Wastelanders for all your ammo needs.

How to Get Armco Ammunition Construction Appliance Plan in Fallout 76 Wastelanders

Having access to weapons might be easy in Fallout 76 but the same can’t be said about their ammunition.

Mostly the players have to craft the ammunition for the weapons but for which you need some tools and supplies. Without the ammo the weapons are useless and without the much need tools, you can’t even craft the ammo!

One of the most important things you need is the Armco Ammunition Construction Appliance plan which will then let you craft various ammo types. Our guide will be quite fruitful for you and will help you get the Construction Appliance.

Getting the plan is somewhat similar to what you have to do to get the plan for the compound bow!

You have to build a strong relationship with the Raiders which can be done by completing various quests offered by them.

Head to Crater which is the HQ of the Raider, located on the far north side of the map!

Once you head to Crater just accept and complete all the quests offered by the raiders which will level your reputation up! And supposedly the level of reputation you require to acquire the plan will be reached when you will have the option to either be with raiders or the settlers.

Once you have built your maximum reputation with the raiders, the plan will be unlocked and will appear in the inventory!

Use the Armco Ammunition Construction Appliance plan and start crafting your own ammo in Fallout 76.