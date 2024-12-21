How To Get And Use The Two Fingers Heirloom In Elden Ring

A talisman engraved with the legend of the Two Fingers, the Two Fingers Heirloom in Elden Ring raises the faith of its user by 5 points. As the fingers can’t speak, they communicate with the tarnished through their faith.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain the Two Fingers Heirloom early and how you can use it wisely with your Faith-based builds.

Two Fingers Heirloom Location

Two Fingers Heirloom talisman can be looted from a treasure chest from the cellar of Purified Ruins.

These ruins can be found in eastern Liurnia, east of Lakysar Ruins, and west of Cliffbottom Catacombs. You can reach this area by going east once you enter the Liurnia of the Lakes after completing the Stormveil Castle.

Once inside the Purified Ruins, search for some wooden planks in the corner of a room. Roll through these planks to break them and make the path to the cellar appear.

Go down the stairs and open the door to enter the cellar. Open the treasure chest inside to obtain the Two Finger Heirloom Talisman in Elden Ring.

How to use Two Fingers Heirloom in Elden Ring

Two Fingers Heirloom Talisman increases your Faith stat by 5 upon equipping it. This will allow you to cast incantations that have a higher Faith requirement than you currently have. This talisman is a must-have for Faith builds as it increases the damage output of your spells by adding the additional attack power with Faith scaling.

If you use an incantation on your weapon by using Two Fingers Heirloom and then remove the Talisman, the effect will remain on the weapon even if you don’t fulfill the requirements to cast the spell.