How To Get And Use The Golden Order Principia In Elden Ring

A book containing the order’s fundamental principles, the Golden Order Principia prayerbook can be used to learn two unique intelligence-based incantations in the Elden Ring. Both incantations in this book are an integral part of Radagon’s legacy.

In this guide, we will tell you how to find the Golden Order Principia in Elden Ring and how you can use it to learn incantations.

Golden Order Principia Location

Golden Order Principia can be obtained as loot from a dead body on the upper floor of the Erdtree Sanctuary.

This place can’t be missed if you are going through the main story. Once you reach the Altus Plateau, make your way to the Royal Capital, Leyndell.

Progress through Leyndell until you find the golden avatar of Godfrey, the first Elden lord. Defeat this phantom to unlock the Erdtree Sanctuary Site of Grace.

From the site of grace, leave the room towards the balcony with a large tree trunk. Climb the tree trunk and use it to circle back to the Erdtree Sanctuary.

Turn right and leave the upper floor through a door. This will take you to the balcony. Immediately turn left and drop down on the rooftop.

Go to the broken window on the left and enter the room. Turn right and travel on the balcony until you come across another tree trunk.

FYI You can also loot the Erdtree Bow from the treasure chest in this area.

Climb the tree trunk and stop beside the hanging chair with a dead body in it. Interact with the dead body to collect the Golden Order Principia in the Elden Ring.

How to Use the Golden Order Principia

The Golden Order Principia contains two very useful incantations.

Law of Regression

Radagon’s Rings of Light

The only way to learn these intelligence-based incantations is by handing over the book to either Miriel, Pastor of Vows or Brother Corhyn.

Miriel can be found in the Church of Vows and the brother Corhyn can be found on the Altus Plateau if you progress the Goldmask questline.

TIP We recommend giving it to Brother Corhyn as it is an important part of his questline.

Once you hand over the book, you can learn Radagon’s Ring of Light for 7500 Runes and Law of Regression for 10,000 Runes.