How To Get And Use The Godskin Prayerbook In Elden Ring

A book with the spells that can kill the gods, the Godskin Prayerbook is a key item in Elden Ring with Black Flame incantations. This prayerbook was made from the supple skin and is hidden deep within the castle of Godfrey.

In this guide, we will help you locate the Godskin Prayerbook and tell you which person in the Lands Between you can give it to learn the incantations sealed within.

Godskin Prayerbook Location

Godskin Prayerbook can be looted from a room inside Stormveil Castle. To find this room, start from the Rampart Tower Site of Grace.

Go outside the room where the eagles are. Immediately turn right, run, and jump to the roof of the house in the distance.

Go a little forward and look left to see another roof below. Jump on the roof and then drop down further to the ground.

You will notice some stairs leading to a cellar. Go inside the cellar and use the Stonesword Key on the imp statue. This will make the fog disappear and allow you to enter.

Either defeat the rats or make them go with the Beast-Repellent Torch. Open the treasure chest in the room to obtain the Godskin Prayerbook.

Who to give the Godskin Prayerbook in Elden Ring

Godskin Prayerbook contains the following two incantations.

Black Flame

Black Flame Blade

Unfortunately, you can’t learn these spells just by acquiring the prayerbook. You must give it to a seasoned sorcerer and learn the spells from them.

There are two candidates for the Godskin Prayerbook. Miriel and Corhyn. They can be found at the following locations.

Miriel, Pastor of Vows, can be found at the Church of Vows in northeast Liurnia.

Brother Corhyn can be found at the Roundtable Hold or northeast of the Grand Lift of Dectus on the Altus Plateau.

As Brother Corhyn keeps changing his position depending on the progress of his questline, it is better to hand over the prayerbook to Pastor Miriel as he always stays at one location.

Once you hand over the Godskin Prayerbook to Miriel, he will allow you to learn both incantations for some runes in exchange.