How To Get And Use The Giant’s Prayerbook In Elden Ring

The Giant’s Prayerbook in Elden Ring, a prayerbook containing the secrets of the Fire Giants, was banned by Marik and hidden from the sight of the tarnished. The incantations hidden within this book can be used to burn down the Erdtree itself.

In this guide, we will help you find the Giant’s Prayerbook and who you can give it to obtain the incantations hidden within.

Giant’s Prayerbook Location

The Giant’s Prayerbook can be looted from a treasure chest on the top of the Guardians’ Garrison.

On your way to the Fire Giant, this mini-dungeon can be found on the Mountaintop of the Giants. This location can’t be missed as it is a part of the main quest.

Once you reach the Guardians’ Garrison, make your way to its top until you come across Chief Guardian Arghanthy. Defeat this mini-boss and access the tower behind it to reach the top of the Garrison.

Open the treasure at the top of the Guardians’ garrison to obtain the Giant’s Prayerbook.

Giant’s Prayerbook Uses. Who to Give?

Giant’s Prayerbook can be used to learn a couple of Giant Incantations. However, these incantations can only be learned once you hand over the prayerbook to a learned cleric.

There are two options for clerics in Elden Ring.

Brother Corhyn can be found in multiple places. Depending on how far along his questline you are, these places include the Roundtable Hold or Altus Plateau.

Miriel, Pastor of Vows. The Pope Turtle is found at the Church of Vows in eastern Liurnia. He is the safest bet, as he never leaves his place.

Once you give the Giant’s Prayerbook to Miriel, Pastor of the Vows, you can learn the following incantations from him.