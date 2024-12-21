How To Get And Use Erdtree Heal In Elden Ring

An ancient Erdtree incantation in Elden Ring, the Erdtree Heal allows the caster to restore a vast amount of HP for themselves and their allies. This spell summons the grace of Erdtree, which provides much-needed assistance to the tarnished in peril.

In this guide, we will help you locate the Erdtree Heal incantation and why it is the best healing spell in the game.

Erdtree Heal Location

Erdtree Heal incantation is unmissable and can be obtained from Leyndell, the Ashen Capital.

To find this spell, progress through the journey as normal until you complete Leyndell, the Royal Capital. This will allow you to go to the Mountaintop of the Giants through the Forbidden Lands.

Find and defeat the Fire Giant on the Mountaintop of the Giants. Get Melina’s help to burn down the Erdtree. This will transport you to the Crumbling Farum Azula.

Progress through the Crumbling Farum Azul and defeat Malekith the Black Blade. This will allow you to return to Leyndell. However, it will be covered with ash this time.

Retrace your steps until you reach the Queen’s Bedchamber. Interact with the item on the bed to obtain the Erdtree Heal incantation in Elden Ring.

Erdtree Heal Stats and Requirements

Erdtree Heal requires 42 Faith and a sacred seal to cast. It also needs 65 FP and 50 Stamina per cast in addition to one spell slot.

This spell summons a golden circle that massively restores the health of the caster and allies. It restores HP equal to 5.9 x Incant Scaling for the player and 4.2 x Incant Scaling for the allies in the nearby vicinity when using the fully upgraded Erdtree Seal.

FYI Erdtree Heal also heals Crucible Knights. Make sure to use it from a distance when fighting those knights.

Erdtree Heal is a must-have support spell for any Faith-based build in Elden Ring. This spell becomes more important for the people playing the game in co-op mode.

This spell can be delayed by holding the R1/RB button.