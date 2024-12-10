How To Get And Use Black Dumpling In Elden Ring

The Black Dumpling is a peculiar headgear in the Elden Ring, a mask used to torture innocents by inducing frenzy. A weapon of torture against the first-generation Albinaurics, this hood is terror personified.

In this guide, we will tell you how to farm the Black Dumpling in the Elden Ring and how you can use it to inflict massive amounts of damage upon your enemies.

Black Dumpling Location and Farming in Elden Ring

Black Dumpling can only be obtained by farming the first generation Albinaurics These enemies are characterized by the Black Dumpling mask over their heads.

You can farm the first-generation Albinaurics in the following locations.

Volcano Manor. A couple can be found after defeating the Godskin Noble and a lot on the stairway before the Guest Hall site of grace,

site of grace, Near the Subterranean Shunning Grounds site of grace beneath Leyndell, the Royal Capital.

Three near the Church of Eclipse site of grace inside Castle Sol on the Mountaintop of the Giants.

The drop rate for the Black Dumpling in Elden Ring is very low. 0.5% for every 100 Discovery. You can increase your Discovery stat by either increasing your Arcane or using the Silver Pickled Fowl Foot before you start farming the first-generation Albinaurics.

Black Dumpling Stats and Uses

If you suffer from madness, Black Dumpling increases the damage of all of your attacks by 10% for the next 60 seconds. This includes both magic and physical attacks.

FYI Black Dumpling is not a part of any headpiece in the game and can be sold for 10 Runes to any merchant in the game.

The easiest way to induce madness is by using the Howl of Shabriri or the Flame of Frenzy spell. This headgear is a must-have to gain additional attack damage for builds that center around inflicting as much damage as possible per hit.