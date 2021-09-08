Miammir the Scholar is one of the NPC characters in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. Finding her is important if you wish to overcome the Price of Knowledge quest. In our guide below, we will be outlining the location of Miammir the Scholar and what you need to do to get there.

How to Find Miammir the Scholar in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous

To find Miammir the Scholar, you’ll need to follow along with the objectives of the Price of Knowledge quest, which is based in Wintersun.

So, first off, you’ll need to meet and learn the identity of the mad half-elf woman. She can be found on the top of a hill. Next, you’ll need to learn the fate of Miammir the Scholar.

Once you clear the Ivory Sanctum, the leader of the Order of the Flaming Lance will pay a visit to your throne room and tell you about their missing leader, which is Miammir the Scholar.

Now, your next objective will be the following: “Follow the leader of the Order of the Flaming Lance to Miammir the Scholar”.

Accordingly, head to Wintersun and navigate to the location given in the image below.

Once there, ascend the elevated pathway on your left to find Miammir the Scholar in some sort of trance. Siabrae will also be there.

Paying the Price of Knowledge

A conversation will be triggered between you and Siabrae at this point. Just keep on hitting continue and choose the following dialogue options, in the same order as given below, when prompted:

Hey, who’s there? Come out, show yourself!

Who are you?

Why do you say Miammir belongs to this place?

We are crusaders. We fight demons. We share a common enemy. We’re are on the same side!

Let me take her. Name a price for her life – and I will take it.

She’s not yours, monster. If you won’t release her willingly, I’ll free her by force!

After you’ve dealt with Siabrae, your next objective will be to decide the fate of Miammir.

Accordingly, choose the following dialogue options:

What do you think I should do with her?

For the head of an order to absent themselves without approval is a disgrace. I am arresting her for desertion and sending her to Nerosyan for trial.

And that’s everything that you need to know about finding Miammir the Scholar in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.