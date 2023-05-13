If you want to spice up your Animal Crossing house a little bit to make it more attractive to the villagers on your island, read this guide and we’ll show you How to Change Roof Color in Animal Crossing New Horizons to make it fancy.

How to Change Roof Color in Animal Crossing New Horizons

When you start your New Horizons play-through, you’ll have the ability to change the color of your roof each time you upgrade it.

After you upgrade your home a bunch of times, there will come a stage where it has two extra rooms. When you reach this point, go to the Resident Services building and have a chat with Tom Nook to unlock home customization.

Getting to this stage, however, is not that easy. You have to put in a lot of effort. To get the two extra rooms, you have to complete all of these steps:

Pay 5000 Miles to upgrade it from a tent.

Pay the mortgage fee of 98000 Bells to construct the house.

Pay the mortgage fee of 198000 Bells for the single room expansion.

Pay the mortgage fee of 368000 Bells to build another room.

Finally, pay the mortgage fee of 548000 to build the two extra rooms.

After you pay the 54,8000 Bells fee and get the house to that stage, head straight into the Resident Services building.

Tom Nook will now let you customize your home, at the cost of 5000 Bells per customization. You can now easily change the roof and post box color!