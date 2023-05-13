Animal Crossing New Horizons Nook Special Services Guide

With the help of this guide, you will be able to learn about Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Special Services. These include the Resident Services, the Nook Phone, island broadcast, Nook Miles, etc.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Nook Special Services

The purpose of the existence of these services is to make your stay at the Island more comfortable and to aid you along the lines of adjusting to the island life.

These represent the activities, the daily routine, and even the in-game currency.

Nook Phone

Life without a mobile phone is tough isn’t it? The developers behind Animal Crossing sure seem to think so as they have added the Nook phone so that players have easy access to features like the camera, map, Nook Miles, Custom Designs, DIY Recipes, Rescue Service, Call Islander, etc.

Island-Wide Broadcast

Through the Island-Wide Broadcast players can keep up-to-date with all the events happening across the island. These include stuff such as sales, workshops and more as the developers keep adding new fun stuff with every update.

Nook Miles

Nook Miles is your in-game currency. These can be earned in a variety of ways. Well, they can be earned by any and all activities you perform in the game. Now, this can range anywhere between fishing to crafting, etc.

Nook Stop

As the name suggests, this acts like a pitstop that can be found inside the Resident Services building. The Nook Stop machine can serve as a shop for items purchasable through Bells as well as Nook Miles and as an ATM.

To keep finding new activities, all you need to do is follow the Island-wide Broadcast we mentioned above. Nook miles are used to make purchases and even repaying your debt for the island getaway package.