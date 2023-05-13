Animal Crossing: New Horizons has brought some new villagers along with many returning villagers. The villagers can move onto your island as you create your personal island paradise. They may live there temporarily or create a home to settle permanently, the possibilities are endless! In this guide, we have the complete Animal Crossing New Horizons Villagers List for you.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Villagers List

In Animal Crossing, each villager belongs to an animal species. We have listed the villagers species wise for your ease. There are a total of 383 villagers at the game launch!

In Animal Crossing, every villager will have a distinct personality which affects how your interaction will be with them. Male and Females have different personality traits as well.

We have listed the personality traits of Males and Female villagers in New Horizons below.

Male Personalities

Cranky: These villagers can be rude and don’t get along well with villagers who are loud and energetic.

Jock : These villagers focus on working out and staying fit, and because of this they don’t get along well with Lazy personalities.

Lazy : Their interests are sitting around eating food and being lazy, they won’t get along with Jock and Snooty Villagers because of this.

Smug : Smug villagers like to boast about their lives and they don’t get along with Cranky and Uchi Villagers.

Female Personalities

Normal: They do not have very strong opinions and are kind. They tend not to get along with Cranky Villagers.

Peppy: Peppy villagers are very energetic. And that is why they do not get along with Cranky and Snooty Villagers.

Snooty: These Villagers are arrogant, and do not get along with Cranky, Lazy, and Jock Villagers.

Uchi: Uchi are blunt in attitude but get along with almost everyone, but have problems with Cranky Villagers.

Alligators

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Alfonso

Alli

Boots

Del

Drago

Gayle

Sly

Anteaters

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Anabelle

Annalisa

Antonio

Cyrano

Olaf

Pango

Snooty

Bears

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Beardo

Charlise

Chow

Curt

Grizzly

Groucho

Ike

Klaus

Megan

Nate

Paula

Pinky

Teddy

Tutu

Ursula

Birds

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Admiral

Anchovy

Jacob

Jacques

Jay

Jitters

Lucha

Midge

Peck

Piper

Robin

Sparro

Twiggy

Bulls

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Angus

Coach

Rodeo

Stu

T-Bone

Vic

Cats

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Ankha

Bob

Felicity

Kabuki

Katt

Kid Cat

Kiki

Kitty

Lolly

Merry

Mitzi

Moe

Monique

Olivia

Punchy

Purrl

Raymond

Rosie

Rudy

Stinky

Tabby

Tangy

Tom

Chickens

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Ava

Becky

Benedict

Broffina

Egbert

Goose

Ken

Knox

Plucky

Cows

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Naomi

Norma

Patty

Tipper

Cubs

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Barold

Judy

Bluebear

Cheri

Chester

June

Kody

Maple

Murphy

Olive

Pekoe

Poncho

Pudge

Stiches

Tammy

Vladmir

Deer

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Bam

Beau

Bruce

Deirdre

Diana

Erik

Fauna

Fuchsia

Lopez

Zell

Dogs

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Bea

Benjamin

Biskit

Bones

Butch

Cherry

Cookie

Daisy

Goldie

Lucky

Mac

Maddie

Marcel

Portia

Shep

Walker

Ducks

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Bill

Deena

Derwin

Drake

Freckles

Gloria

Joey

Ketchup

Maelle

Mallary

Miranda

Molly

Pate

Pompom

Quillson

Scoot

Weber

Eagles

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Amelia

Apollo

Avery

Buzz

Celia

Frank

Keaton

Pierce

Sterling

Elephants

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Axel

Big Top

Chai

Cyd

Dizzy

Ellie

Eloise

Margie

Opal

Paolo

Tia

Tucker

Frogs

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Camofrog

Costeau

Croque

Jambette

Jeremiah

Diva

Drift

Frobert

Gigi

Henry

Huck

Jambett

Jaremiah

Lily

Prince

Puddles

Raddle

Ribbot

Tad

Wart Jr.

Goats

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Billy

Chevre

Gruff

Kidd

Nan

Pashmina

Velma

Gorillas

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Al

Boone

Boyd

Cesar

Hans

Louie

Peewee

Rilla

Rocket

Violet

Hamsters

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Apple

Clay

Flurry

Graham

Hamlet

Solei

Hamphrey

Rodney

Soleil

Hippos

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Bertha

Biff

Bitty

Bubbles

Harry

Hippeux

Rocco

Horses

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Annalise

Buck

Cleo

Clyde

Colton

Ed

Elmer

Julian

Papi

Peaches

Roscoe

Savannah

Victoria

Winnie

Kangaroos

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Astrid

Carrie

Kitt

Marcie

Mathilda

Rooney

Sylvia

Walt

Koalas

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Alice

Canberra

Eugene

Gonzo

Lyman

Melba

Ozzie

Sydney

Yuka

Lions

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Bud

Elvis

Leopold

Lionel

Mott

Rex

Rory

Monkeys

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Deli

Elise

Flip

Monty

Nana

Shari

Simon

Tammi

Mice

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Anicotti

Bella

Bettina

Bree

Broccolo

Candi

Chadder

Dora

Greta

Limberg

Moose

Penelope

Rizzo

Rod

Samson

Octopuses

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Marina

Octavian

Zucker

Ostriches

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Blanche

Cranston

Flora

Gladys

Julia

Phil

Phoebe

Queenie

Sandy

Sprocket

Penguins

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Aurora

Boomer

Cube

Flo

Friga

Gwen

Hopper

Iggly

Puck

Roald

Sprinkle

Tex

Wade

Pigs

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Agnes

Boris

Chops

Cobb

Curly

Gala

Hugh

Kevin

Lucy

Maggie

Pancetti

Peggy

Rasher

Spork

Truffles

Rabbits

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Bonbon

Bunnie

Carmen

Chrissy

Claude

Coco

Cole

Doc

Dotty

Francine

Gabi

Gaston

Genji

Hopkins

Mira

O’ Hare

Pippy

Ruby

Snake

Tiffany

Toby

Rhinos

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Hornsby

Merengue

Renee

Rhonda

Spike

Tank

Sheep

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Baabara

Cashmere

Curlos

Dom

Etoile

Eunice

Frita

Muffy

Pietro

Stella

Timbra

Vesta

Wendy

Willow

Squirrels

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Agent S

Blaire

Cally

Caroline

Filbert

Hazel

Marshal

Mint

Nibbles

Peanut

Pecan

Poppy

Ricky

Sally

Static

Sylvana

Tasha

Tigers

The following villagers belong to this specie:

Bangle

Bianca

Claudia

Leonardo

Rolf

Rowan

Tybalt

Wolves

The following villagers belong to this specie