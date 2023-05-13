Animal Crossing: New Horizons has brought some new villagers along with many returning villagers. The villagers can move onto your island as you create your personal island paradise. They may live there temporarily or create a home to settle permanently, the possibilities are endless! In this guide, we have the complete Animal Crossing New Horizons Villagers List for you.
Animal Crossing New Horizons Villagers List
In Animal Crossing, each villager belongs to an animal species. We have listed the villagers species wise for your ease. There are a total of 383 villagers at the game launch!
In Animal Crossing, every villager will have a distinct personality which affects how your interaction will be with them. Male and Females have different personality traits as well.
We have listed the personality traits of Males and Female villagers in New Horizons below.
Male Personalities
Cranky: These villagers can be rude and don’t get along well with villagers who are loud and energetic.
Jock: These villagers focus on working out and staying fit, and because of this they don’t get along well with Lazy personalities.
Lazy: Their interests are sitting around eating food and being lazy, they won’t get along with Jock and Snooty Villagers because of this.
Smug: Smug villagers like to boast about their lives and they don’t get along with Cranky and Uchi Villagers.
Female Personalities
Normal: They do not have very strong opinions and are kind. They tend not to get along with Cranky Villagers.
Peppy: Peppy villagers are very energetic. And that is why they do not get along with Cranky and Snooty Villagers.
Snooty: These Villagers are arrogant, and do not get along with Cranky, Lazy, and Jock Villagers.
Uchi: Uchi are blunt in attitude but get along with almost everyone, but have problems with Cranky Villagers.
Alligators
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Alfonso
- Alli
- Boots
- Del
- Drago
- Gayle
- Sly
Anteaters
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Anabelle
- Annalisa
- Antonio
- Cyrano
- Olaf
- Pango
- Snooty
Bears
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Beardo
- Charlise
- Chow
- Curt
- Grizzly
- Groucho
- Ike
- Klaus
- Megan
- Nate
- Paula
- Pinky
- Teddy
- Tutu
- Ursula
Birds
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Admiral
- Anchovy
- Jacob
- Jacques
- Jay
- Jitters
- Lucha
- Midge
- Peck
- Piper
- Robin
- Sparro
- Twiggy
Bulls
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Angus
- Coach
- Rodeo
- Stu
- T-Bone
- Vic
Cats
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Ankha
- Bob
- Felicity
- Kabuki
- Katt
- Kid Cat
- Kiki
- Kitty
- Lolly
- Merry
- Mitzi
- Moe
- Monique
- Olivia
- Punchy
- Purrl
- Raymond
- Rosie
- Rudy
- Stinky
- Tabby
- Tangy
- Tom
Chickens
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Ava
- Becky
- Benedict
- Broffina
- Egbert
- Goose
- Ken
- Knox
- Plucky
Cows
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Naomi
- Norma
- Patty
- Tipper
Cubs
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Barold
- Judy
- Bluebear
- Cheri
- Chester
- June
- Kody
- Maple
- Murphy
- Olive
- Pekoe
- Poncho
- Pudge
- Stiches
- Tammy
- Vladmir
Deer
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Bam
- Beau
- Bruce
- Deirdre
- Diana
- Erik
- Fauna
- Fuchsia
- Lopez
- Zell
Dogs
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Bea
- Benjamin
- Biskit
- Bones
- Butch
- Cherry
- Cookie
- Daisy
- Goldie
- Lucky
- Mac
- Maddie
- Marcel
- Portia
- Shep
- Walker
Ducks
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Bill
- Deena
- Derwin
- Drake
- Freckles
- Gloria
- Joey
- Ketchup
- Maelle
- Mallary
- Miranda
- Molly
- Pate
- Pompom
- Quillson
- Scoot
- Weber
Eagles
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Amelia
- Apollo
- Avery
- Buzz
- Celia
- Frank
- Keaton
- Pierce
- Sterling
Elephants
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Axel
- Big Top
- Chai
- Cyd
- Dizzy
- Ellie
- Eloise
- Margie
- Opal
- Paolo
- Tia
- Tucker
Frogs
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Camofrog
- Costeau
- Croque
- Jambette
- Jeremiah
- Diva
- Drift
- Frobert
- Gigi
- Henry
- Huck
- Jambett
- Jaremiah
- Lily
- Prince
- Puddles
- Raddle
- Ribbot
- Tad
- Wart Jr.
Goats
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Billy
- Chevre
- Gruff
- Kidd
- Nan
- Pashmina
- Velma
Gorillas
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Al
- Boone
- Boyd
- Cesar
- Hans
- Louie
- Peewee
- Rilla
- Rocket
- Violet
Hamsters
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Apple
- Clay
- Flurry
- Graham
- Hamlet
- Solei
- Hamphrey
- Rodney
- Soleil
Hippos
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Bertha
- Biff
- Bitty
- Bubbles
- Harry
- Hippeux
- Rocco
Horses
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Annalise
- Buck
- Cleo
- Clyde
- Colton
- Ed
- Elmer
- Julian
- Papi
- Peaches
- Roscoe
- Savannah
- Victoria
- Winnie
Kangaroos
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Astrid
- Carrie
- Kitt
- Marcie
- Mathilda
- Rooney
- Sylvia
- Walt
Koalas
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Alice
- Canberra
- Eugene
- Gonzo
- Lyman
- Melba
- Ozzie
- Sydney
- Yuka
Lions
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Bud
- Elvis
- Leopold
- Lionel
- Mott
- Rex
- Rory
Monkeys
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Deli
- Elise
- Flip
- Monty
- Nana
- Shari
- Simon
- Tammi
Mice
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Anicotti
- Bella
- Bettina
- Bree
- Broccolo
- Candi
- Chadder
- Dora
- Greta
- Limberg
- Moose
- Penelope
- Rizzo
- Rod
- Samson
Octopuses
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Marina
- Octavian
- Zucker
Ostriches
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Blanche
- Cranston
- Flora
- Gladys
- Julia
- Phil
- Phoebe
- Queenie
- Sandy
- Sprocket
Penguins
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Aurora
- Boomer
- Cube
- Flo
- Friga
- Gwen
- Hopper
- Iggly
- Puck
- Roald
- Sprinkle
- Tex
- Wade
Pigs
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Agnes
- Boris
- Chops
- Cobb
- Curly
- Gala
- Hugh
- Kevin
- Lucy
- Maggie
- Pancetti
- Peggy
- Rasher
- Spork
- Truffles
Rabbits
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Bonbon
- Bunnie
- Carmen
- Chrissy
- Claude
- Coco
- Cole
- Doc
- Dotty
- Francine
- Gabi
- Gaston
- Genji
- Hopkins
- Mira
- O’ Hare
- Pippy
- Ruby
- Snake
- Tiffany
- Toby
Rhinos
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Hornsby
- Merengue
- Renee
- Rhonda
- Spike
- Tank
Sheep
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Baabara
- Cashmere
- Curlos
- Dom
- Etoile
- Eunice
- Frita
- Muffy
- Pietro
- Stella
- Timbra
- Vesta
- Wendy
- Willow
Squirrels
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Agent S
- Blaire
- Cally
- Caroline
- Filbert
- Hazel
- Marshal
- Mint
- Nibbles
- Peanut
- Pecan
- Poppy
- Ricky
- Sally
- Static
- Sylvana
- Tasha
Tigers
The following villagers belong to this specie:
- Bangle
- Bianca
- Claudia
- Leonardo
- Rolf
- Rowan
- Tybalt
Wolves
The following villagers belong to this specie
- Chief
- Audie
- Dobie
- Fang
- Freya
- Kyle
- Lobo
- Skye
- Vivian
- Whitney
- Wolfgang