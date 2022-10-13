How to Change FOV in Cyberpunk 2077

By Editorial Team

In this guide, we will tell you how to Change FOV in Cyberpunk 2077; we will walk you through the procedure of using a custom Field of View in Cyberpunk 2077 for added immersion and a better viewing experience.

How to Change FOV on PC

The Maximum FOV allowed by CP2077 in the menu is 100, which might not be enough for quite a few people.

So, we have discovered 2 methods of changing the FOV to any custom value above the default ones.

Edit the Configuration File

This method involves editing the game’s config file to set a custom value.

Simply head over to this path \Cyberpunk 2077\r6\config\settings\platform\pc and open the options.json file with Notepad.

Find “max_value”: and change it to 120 as 120 is the preferred custom Field of View value.

You should also set “step_value”: as 1.0 if you want your FOV to change when you wield a weapon.

It should look like this once you are done editing both of these lines

How to Change FOV using config

Now, go to your game and check FOV in the Graphics Tab, it should say 120.

Install a FOV mod

There is a very handy Mod out there that lets you change the minimum and maximum values of the FOV slider from 70 to 30 & 100 to 150, respectively.

You can get this specific Cyberpunk 2077 mod from this link and proceed with a simple installation.

All you need to do is replace the original options.json file located at \Cyberpunk 2077\r6\config\settings\platform\pc with the one included in the mod’s Zip File.

Can I change FOV in Cyberpunk 2077 On PlayStation/Xbox?

As of right now, there is no way to change the FOV in Cyberpunk 2077 if you are playing the game on a console, which includes the Xbox and Playstation 5.

We will update the guide once CDPR adds an official slider in the graphics settings.

Related Topics

About the Author

Editorial Team

Contributor at SegmentNext.