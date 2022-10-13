In this guide, we will tell you how to Change FOV in Cyberpunk 2077; we will walk you through the procedure of using a custom Field of View in Cyberpunk 2077 for added immersion and a better viewing experience.

How to Change FOV on PC

The Maximum FOV allowed by CP2077 in the menu is 100, which might not be enough for quite a few people.

So, we have discovered 2 methods of changing the FOV to any custom value above the default ones.

Edit the Configuration File

This method involves editing the game’s config file to set a custom value.

Simply head over to this path \Cyberpunk 2077\r6\config\settings\platform\pc and open the options.json file with Notepad.

Find “max_value”: and change it to 120 as 120 is the preferred custom Field of View value.

You should also set “step_value”: as 1.0 if you want your FOV to change when you wield a weapon.

It should look like this once you are done editing both of these lines

Now, go to your game and check FOV in the Graphics Tab, it should say 120.

Install a FOV mod

There is a very handy Mod out there that lets you change the minimum and maximum values of the FOV slider from 70 to 30 & 100 to 150, respectively.

You can get this specific Cyberpunk 2077 mod from this link and proceed with a simple installation.

All you need to do is replace the original options.json file located at \Cyberpunk 2077\r6\config\settings\platform\pc with the one included in the mod’s Zip File.

Can I change FOV in Cyberpunk 2077 On PlayStation/Xbox?

As of right now, there is no way to change the FOV in Cyberpunk 2077 if you are playing the game on a console, which includes the Xbox and Playstation 5.

We will update the guide once CDPR adds an official slider in the graphics settings.