Cyberpunk 2077 Graphics Settings Tweaks to Improve FPS

Finally, the long wait is over. But even with all the delays and the time the game spent in post-production, Cyberpunk 2077 still has some significant optimization issues. This guide will provide various Graphics Settings Tweaks to Improve FPS in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Graphics Settings Tweaks

This guide is for many of the players who got Cyberpunk 2077 day 1 and are experiencing varying levels of performance issues, FPS drops and those having trouble finding the right Graphical Settings that work for them.

First things first, make sure your PC meets the requirements to run the game properly.

Maybe the problem is on your hardware; below we will mention the minimum PC requirements to run Cyberpunk 2077:

Processor: Intel i5-3570K / AMD FX-8310

Intel i5-3570K / AMD FX-8310 RAM: 8GB

8GB Video: Nvidia GTX 780 3GB / AMD RX 570

Nvidia GTX 780 3GB / AMD RX 570 OS: Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

Windows 10 (64bit versions only) Hard Drive: 70GB HDD

While the recommended Pc build to run Cyberpunk 2077 smoothly is:

Processor: Intel i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM: 16GB

16GB Video: Nvidia RTX 2080 / AMD RX 6800 XT

Nvidia RTX 2080 / AMD RX 6800 XT OS: Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

Windows 10 (64bit versions only) Hard Drive: 70GB SSD

You can switch through the base High, Medium and Low graphics settings in the game for better optimization. If that doesn’t work out, you can tweak around the 20 different Graphics settings available for players to tinker around with.

Here are a few things that may help with you playing and enjoying the game.

Graphics Settings

The first solution that might help is going into Cyberpunk 2077 settings, the Graphics tab, and finding “Cascaded Shadows Resolution” settings. Turn it off or change it to Medium/Low; if it is set to High, you may find your FPS drops.

Furthermore, Turning Screen Space reflections to the low setting does not compromise on Cyberpunk 2077s visual fidelity much, so consider keeping that low for a nice FPS boost.

Also, keep Ambient Occlusion (AO) to medium or low, although we recommend you keep it at medium for better aesthetics.

For Nvidia GPU users, if they have it available, they must definitely use the DLSS feature as it really helps with intensive games like these. Installing Nvidia’s latest game ready driver for Cyberpunk 2077 will also help out.

Below are some recommended graphics settings we would suggest as a good starting point if your PC meets the recommended requirements for Cyberpunk 2077.

Make sure to change them before loading into Night City. Using these settings in Cyberpunk 2077 should ensure smooth FPS while making sure the game doesn’t look too bad.

Texture Quality: Medium

Crowd Density: Low

Cascaded Shadows Resolution: Medium

Max Dynamic Decals: High

Volumetric Fog Resolution: Medium

Volumetric Cloud Quality: Medium

Screen Space Reflections: Off

For people playing on an AMD Ryzen processor, Cyberpunk 2077 seems to have some other caveats as well that limits their CPU usage. This issue can be bypassed as well.

AMD Hotfix

Cyberpunk 2077 unfortunately has known problems that limit it to fully utilizing the features of AMD Ryzen processors. That problem is particularly rampant for AMD’s SMT (Simultaneous Multi-Threading) technology.

The problem is that the game is limited to the CPU’s physical cores rather than its logical ones. You can observe this for yourself in the Windows Task Manager.

The fact that this issue does not exist on Intel processors suggests that the code may not have been optimized for AMD CPUs.

Reddit user chaosxk has posted a brief tutorial. If you are not certain of what you are doing, we do not advise fiddling with the executable files.

Step by Step:

Download HxD hex editor

Find your Cyberpunk2077.exe, in the Cyberpunk 2077\bin\x64

Make a backup copy of Cyberpunk2077.exe just in case

Drag Cuberpunk2077.exe to HxD, and a bunch of hex numbers should appear (like 01 FF 0D, etc.)

Press CTRL+F, and change the column to Hex-Values

Put in “75 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08” in the search string without quotes, those values should be highlighted

Copy “EB 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08” without quotes

Back in HxD right-click the highlighted values and select “paste insert”

Now go to the top bar and click the save icon logo.

Now that you have applied this fix, your game should start utilizing more of your CPU’s power resulting in an overall smoother experience.

Cyberpunk 2077 Mods

In addition to all the tweaks that we have suggested, there are also a few mods made available recently online that also address the performance issues.

One of them is the Config Overhaul for Cyberpunk 2077.

It allows you to configure hidden settings of the game to get the best FPS out of it. It works by generating configuration files and does not modify the game executables meaning any future patches will work just fine.

It lets you choose from four different presets and even lets you create your own custom settings to suit your particular console.

The other one is Cyberpunk 2077 Performance Patch RAM-Pool-Optimizer.

This works by increasing both the CPU and GPU pools to values that are better suited to modern PCs or your particular one.

Since the game normally use console value on computer as well, this mod will tailor the Ram Optimization to fit your PC.