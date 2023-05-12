How to Catch Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire



Those of you, who have played previous games in the series would know about Shiny Pokemon. They are known for having this sparkling flash around them when they enter the battle – not that you’d want to be told which ones they are.

Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Shiny Pokemon

The primary difference you will find in them is the shine as well as the fact that they are differently colored. However, the most intriguing thing about them is that they are super rare. You will find one in tens of thousands if you go out looking (1 in 8192), or you could breed them.

Finding Shiny Pokemon

Shiny Charm

While none of the ways guarantee that you will find a Shiny Pokemon, a charm always increases the possibility. Capture all 718 Pokemon and Professor Birch will reward you with a Key Item – you very own Shiny Charm.

Masuda Method

Another way of increasing your chances to find a Shiny Pokemon is to breed two Pokemon of different language games. This will improve the possibility of finding a Shiny Pokemon by six times (1 in 1366).

Fishing Rod Chaining

This one is easy, just go fishing with one of the fishing rods and then stand your ground. When you start a battle from fishing, it will enhance your chance at catching a Shiny Pokemon.

In order for the Fishing Rod Chaining to work, you will need to stay within the space you are in. Two abilities, namely Suction Cups and Sticky Hold will help you with landing a Pokemon if the lead Pokemon has these abilities.