How to Become Pokemon Go Gym Leader Guide

After successfully hitting Pokemon Go Level 5, you will be able to take control of enemy gyms or train at your own gym and become Pokemon Go Gym Leader. Prior to entering a gym for the first time, you will be asked to choose a team!

There are a total of three teams to choose from. Do note that there are no advantages or disadvantages of choosing a particular team over the others. You should feel free to go with anything you want or just go with your favorite color.

Pokemon Go Gym Leader Guide – How to Become A Gym Leader

Our Pokemon Go Gym Leader Guide details everything you need to know in order to become a gym leader.

How to Become A Pokemon Go Gym Leader

In order to become a gym leader, you need to have a team of high CP Pokemon in your team and take control of an enemy gym by depleting its Prestige all the way to zero.

It is a good idea to analyze a gym before trying to take over it. If you have a team of Pokemon having max of 500 CP, you cannot expect to take over a gym having 1000+ CP. Despite the fact that CP does not matter much and your Pokemon Types also come in play, but such a large difference cannot be neglected.

Before engaging in a Pokemon Go Gym Battle, you need to ensure that you have a mix of different Pokemon Types in your team and your CP is more than the average CP of all opponent Pokemon.

The process of taking over a gym and becoming the gym leader requires you to battle multiple gym members. During the start, you will have to battle low CP Pokemon in order to reduce a gym’s Prestige, but as you progress, you will have to battle high CP Pokemon. Due to this fact, I said having more CP than the average CP of a gym you wish to take over.

Retain Pokemon Go Gym Leader Status

After defeating a gym member, you will be kicked out of the gym and will have to challenge it over and over again, reducing the Prestige each time you win a gym battle. Once the Gym Prestige hits zero, it will turn grey and you will be able to claim it in order to become a Gym Leader. However, do not that you need to claim it first, otherwise, the one claiming it first will become the gym leader.

Another important thing that you need to keep in mind if you were to retain your status of a Pokemon Go Gym Leader, you need to have a Pokemon with the highest CP among all the other gym members.

This is all we have on becoming a Pokemon Go Gym Leader. If there is something else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!