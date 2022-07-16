Horizon Zero Dawn Metal Flowers Locations guide will help you with collecting all the Metal Flowers in the game and guide you on how to get them.

Horizon Zero Dawn is full of beautiful locations and collectibles to collect during your adventures and one of the collectibles in the game is Metal Flowers. There are a total of 30 Metal Flowers for you to collect and these Metal Flowers are divided into three tiers namely Mark I, II, and III.

You must journey to the furthest corners of Horizon Zero Dawn’s world to acquire every Metal Flower. Just keep an eye out for triangles with pinkish-purple flowers; when you locate one, look inside since that’s where the Metal Flowers are.

Horizon Zero Dawn Metal Flowers Locations

There is an easy way to get these Metal Flowers in Horizon Zero Dawn, just head to the Meridian and speak with one of the specialist merchants who deal in Horizon Zero Dawn’s collectibles. All you have to do is buy a map that will show the locations of all Metal Flower Collectibles on the map.

Metal Flower Mark I – A

This metal flower can be found inside the ruins that Aloy explores as a young girl. In ruin find the door made up of stalactites and smash it with your staff and the metal flower will be on the other side of the door.

Metal Flower Mark I – B

This Metal Flower can also be found before the game lets you free in the open-world. You can find this Metal Flower in the mountains in the southwest of the map. Just head to the waypoint and look for the tightrope going towards it that will take you directly to the Metal Flower.

Metal Flower Mark I – C

This Metal Flower in Horizon Zero Dawn can be found just outside of the walls of Mother’s Embrace. Use your map to locate the Flower and head to the waypoint until you reach abandoned wooden houses. The Metal Flower will be on the hill just behind these houses.

Metal Flower Mark I – D

In Horizon Zero Dawn, head to the Devil’s Thirst Tallneck and move toward the northeast from the campfire near the Bellowback and Stryder sites to obtain his Metal Flower.

The Metal Flower may be found in the region that resembles a construction site if you continue heading north while staying as near to the cliff edge as you can.

Metal Flower Mark I – E

This metal flower can be found just slightly west of the middle of the marker on the map.

Metal Flower Mark I – F

To get to this Metal Flower go to the ruins just beyond the location of Metal Flower I – C to the east side of the map. Go inside the ruin and you will find a large hole in the ground just jump in the hole and don’t worry about the fall damage as there will be water at the bottom and you will find the Flower as soon as you land.

Metal Flower Mark I – G

Use your map to locate to get to the location of this Metal Flower. Once you reach there you will find the MEtal Flower right in the center of its circle on the map.

Metal Flower Mark I – H

This Metal Flower in Horizon Zero Dawn can be collected during the Grave Hoard quest. You will find this collectible right next to the campfire located south of a lake.

Metal Flower Mark I – I

Simply travel to the Hunter’s Gathering settlement, which is located on the eastern side of the game’s world, to gather this Metal Flower. The Broadhead site is located on a wide grassy plain that may be reached by traveling south from the village.

When you arrive, search for a zip wire in the field. To the west of the zip wire, you’ll see a pink triangle of flowers among some trees, with the Metal Flower in the center.

Metal Flower Mark I – J

To find this Metal Flower in Horizon Zero Dawn just head to the Two-Teeth Bandit Camp and follow the path down the east.

Once you reach the bottom keep going straight and take the first left. Keep following this path but keep an eye out for a rock to your left. Behind the rock, there will be a triangle of pink flowers and in the center, you will find your Metal Flower.

Metal Flower Mark II – A

This Metal Flower in Horizon Zero Dawn is probably the most guarded one. To get to this Metal Flower you will have to face off against Glinthawks, Sawtooths, and Scrappers as they are roaming nearby the flower.

However, if you are not in the mood of fighting with the machines then just sprint and grab the flower and fast travel out of there. You will find this Metal flower in the middle of the marker on the map.

Metal Flower Mark II – B

Use your map to get to the location of this Metal Flower, once you are there you will find it to the south from the center of the marker. However, this Flower is guarded by Snapmaws. Defeat the Snapmaws and grab your Metal Flower.

Metal Flower Mark II – C

Go to the southwest of the Sun-Steps Tallneck and you will find a Thunderjaw site. You will find two roads meeting at the right of the site and you will find the Metal Flower by the red grass.

Metal Flower Mark II – D

One you get to the location of this Metal Flower, you will find it at the top of the mountain and it will be guarded by several Glinthawks.

You can either take them on and kill them and then take your prize in the form of Metal Flower, or you can turn in the grab the Metal Flower and fast travel out of there.

Metal Flower Mark II – E

This Metal Flower is also a heavily guarded one, there will be two Thunderjaws and various other machines near it. You can take them on but the better approach will be you sneaking your way to the Metal Flower and getting out of there.

Metal Flower Mark II – F

This Metal Flower can be found in Horizon Zero Dawn’s Cause for Concern quest. In order to meet Nil, you must hike a cliff.

When you’ve decided on the offer, move west from the campfire and search for the purple flower triangle beside the rock. Inside that triangle, you’ll discover the Metal Flower.

Metal Flower Mark II – G

To find the nib sticking out halfway down your map, move all the way to the west side and check there. Discover a charger machine site here, cross two highways that are merging, and continue east to find the purple flower triangle with your metal flower in the center.

Metal Flower Mark II – H

Head to Copper Deeps’ Tallneck and proceed to the crossroads to find this Metal Flower in Horizon Zero Dawn.

To find the triangle of red flowers, travel north from here. Your Metal Flower may be found at the triangle’s center.

Metal Flower Mark II – I

Climb the Sun’s Climb to the top, where there is a tightrope leading to another big stack, to obtain this Metal Flower. So proceed over, where you will find a triangle of purple flowers with your Metal Flower in the center.

Metal Flower Mark II – J

This Metal Flower in Horizon Zero Dawn is along the perimeter of a huge lake and will be guarded by Snapmaws. If you hug the cliffs and make your way to the Metal Flower you will get there easily just keep Aloy crouched so you won’t get detected.

Metal Flower Mark III – A

Use your map to get to this Metal Flower location and you will find it just west of the center of the marker. The Flower will be on the hill that overlooks the water.

Metal Flower Mark III – B

Once you are there the Metal Flower is u on the hill guarded by four Glinthawks. Just stick to the open low ground at the bottom of the hill to have better protection from their attacks. Take them out one by one and take your prize.

Metal Flower Mark III – C

The Metal Flower will be close to the top of the mountain and the Flower will be guarded by Sawtooth. From the center of the marker, the flower will be to the southwest. The snow should make it easier to spot the Flower.

Metal Flower Mark III – D

Get to the locations and to there is no special trick to get to this Metal Flower but there will be Freeze Bellowbacks will be patrolling. Just stay hidden and grab the Flower.

Metal Flower Mark III – E

Once you get to the location of the Metal Flower, it will be on top of the mountain right in the middle of the marker. You will have to walk around the base of the mountain and you will find some climbable rocks. Just climb the mountain and grab the Flower.

Metal Flower Mark III – F

You will find this Metal Flower in Horizon Zero Dawn during the Cause for Concern quest. You will have to climb to the top of a cliff to meet Nil.

After you have made your decision about the offer, head west from the campfire and look for the purple flower triangle by the rock and you will find the Metal Flower in the center.

Metal Flower Mark III – G

Open up your map and move all the way over to the west side and look for the nib sticking out three-quarters of the way down. Here look for a charger machine site and go between the two roads that are merging into one and head east where you will find the purple flower triangle and in the center your Metal Flower.

Metal Flower Mark III – H

To collect this Metal Flower in Horizon Zero Dawn just head to Copper Deeps’ Tallneck and make your way to the crossroads.

From here go north and look for the triangle of red flowers. In the center of the triangle, you will find your Metal Flower.

Metal Flower Mark III – I

To get this Metal Flower, climb to the top of the Sun’s Climb and there you will find a tightrope over to another tall stack. So make your way across and you will find a triangle of purple flowers and at the center you will find your Metal Flower.

Metal Flower Mark III – J

To get to this Metal Flower in HZD head west from Morning’s Watch and then drop down below the bridge and you will find a triangle and the center your Metal Flower.