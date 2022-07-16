Horizon Zero Dawn Skills Guide

In Horizon Zero Dawn the skills that Aloy unlocks may mean the difference between life and death, especially early on in your playthrough. Deciding which HZD skills is best to unlock can be a little daunting with so many abilities on offer.

In this guide, we will explain what each skill does, helping you decide which one is best for you.

Horizon Zero Dawn Skills

Different skills offer various benefits such as boosting stealth, combat abilities, weapons handling, and more.

Early Skills for Aloy

Critical Hit

When in the early stages of the game, you face small enemies in abundance and a critical hit is the best way to get past them. It is no doubt one of the best abilities to invest in the early game.

Hunter’s Reflexes

This skill makes it easier to take aim while jumping and sliding by slowing down the time and hence makes it worth getting early in the game. This will make dealing with Watchers and human enemies much more convenient.

Lure Call

This is a must-have skill that can be used throughout the game and costs only a single point.

The skill provides you with stealth that can be used to eliminate machines like Watchers that alert the enemies as soon as they are spotted.

Gatherer

Gathering things from flowers and trees has a serious impact on the game. This makes this skill a must-have in the early game. This can be used to gather things like potions and Ridgewood.

Concentration

Concentration slows down the time while Aloy takes aim using the bow. This makes the precision better but you still need to practice a lot to be a better shooter. This can help you to focus on the weak spots of enemies.

Silent Strike

Defense and stealth have the same role as attacking in HZD. Silent Strike provides stealth and is an important one to have early in the game.

Dodge Prowess

This is a useful skill that can be utilized during encounters. This helps to do short and long-range dodge rolls.

Precision

Precision is always a good thing to have. This ability allows to take down enemies with light spear attacks.

Knock Down

While using heavy spear attacks to take down the enemies, this skill is good to have at the earliest in the game.

Healer

Getting damage is obvious in Horizon Zero Dawn and healing is also necessary. Having the skill of a healer helps in recovering faster in the game.

Late Skills

Low Profile

In the late game portion, you’re gonna be sneaky to get past dangerous enemies. This also betters the hiding skills and is great to have in the late game.

Scavenger

This skill helps get better loots from the enemies.

Fast Reload

When combined with concentration, Fast Reload is a masterpiece. This combination can be used to shoot arrows at a faster rate letting the concentration effect wear off. When against tougher enemies, minute details are of great importance and a fast reload can actually be a lifesaver.

Disarm Traps

Traps cost a lot in HZD and the unused ones are such a waste. With Disarm Traps, you can get all the unused traps that you’ve placed and use them at some other point.

Tinkerer

To remove and reuse the weapon modifications is a skill to have. Every weapon comes under this category and can be used for good.

Upgrades

Prowler Skills

This skill tree is kept to be used in combats and evasive maneuvers.

Silent Strike

Skill Cost: 0

Used to take down small machines and humans. Can also be used to deal with medium enemies by giving them good damage.

Hunter Reflexes

Skill Cost: 1

This slows down the time while jumping.

Silent Drop

Skill Cost: 1

Makes jumping and falling completely silent.

Strike from Above

Skill Cost: 2

This can help in taking down small enemies without sound and deal good damage to medium enemies.

Balanced Aim

Skill Cost: 2

Helps use ranged weapons while balancing on ropes.

Low Profile

Skill Cost: 2

Helps hide when crouching.

Strike from Below

Skill Cost: 3

Helps take down humans without sound when hanging.

Strong Strike

Skill Cost: 3

Boosts the striking effect by 15%.

Dodge Prowess

Skill Cost: 3

Gives the ability to dodge and enhances the long/short dodge.

Leader Strike

Skill Cost: 3

Can take down elite humans silently.

Strong Strike Plus

Skill Cost: 3

Increase strike attack damage by 30%.

Quiet Sprint

Skill Cost: 3

Makes Sprinting silent.

Brave Skills

These are used to increase the raw damage output of the character.

Concentration

Skill Cost: 0

Time passes slowly while taking aim.

Critical Hit

Skill Cost: 1

High damage attack on small enemies.

Precision

Skill Cost: 1

This makes the light spear attacks have a better chance to knock off parts.

Heavy Lifter

Skill Cost: 2

Move faster while carrying heavy weapons.

Critical Hit Plus

Skill Cost: 2

Makes critical hits more devastating.

Precision Plus

Skill Cost: 2

Same as above, with an even higher chance.

Concentration Plus

Skill Cost: 3

Takes concentration to its max.

Double Shot

Skill Cost: 3

An arrow is added to every shot.

Knock Down

Skill Cost: 3

Machines fall faster with heavy spear attacks.

Fast Reload

Skill Cost: 3

Enables faster reloading while using concentration.

Triple Shot

Skill Cost: 3

An additional arrow is added to each shot.

Fighting Back

Skill Cost: 3

With a low HP, heavy spear attacks deal more damage.

Forager Skills

These are used to get additional resources, increased HP regeneration, and more.

Lure Call

Skill Cost: 1

Bait enemies to your position.

Healer

Skill Cost: 1

Increased healing speed.

Gatherer

Skill Cost: 1

Resources are increased while foraging.

Combat Override

Skill Cost: 2

Increases the override time by 50%.

Herbalist

Skill Cost: 2

Medicine carrying capacity is doubled.

Scavenger

Skill Cost: 2

Looting machines give more resources.

Combat Override Plus

Skill Cost: 3

This takes override time to infinity.

Disarm Traps

Skill Cost: 3

Traps can be reused.

Ammo Crafter

Skill Cost: 3

Ammo gets increased when crafting.

Call Mount Plus

Skill Cost: 3

A new overridden mount is called in case of none.

Tinker

Skill Cost: 3

Weapon coils and outfit weaves can be removed and reused.

Scavenger Plus

Skill Cost: 3

Resources while looting machines are increased.