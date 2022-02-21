Black Boxes are yet more collectibles that you will come across while journeying in Horizon Forbidden West. The following Horizon Forbidden West Black Box Locations guide will make sure to mark every single location of every Black Box and explain their uses as well.

What are Black Boxes in Horizon Forbidden West

Black Boxes act as environmental puzzles and are one of the several collectibles in HFW. However, what makes them stand out from the rest is that they don’t need to be collected as a whole to reward you with Trophies.

You simply need to find one specific box to get rewarded with a Trophy associated with it, making them a useful item for your inventory.

Once you have collected a Black Box in HFW, you must bring them to Untalla, who rewards you with valuables. Untalla is a Black Box Collector who can be found at the Memorial Grove.

Head to the location, go inside through the main entrance, and make your way through the main hall to find the collector at the end.

Horizon Forbidden West Black Box Locations

There are a total of 12 Black Boxes in Horizon Forbidden West. Their locations have been marked on the maps below.

Black Box #1

Head to the location and go inside the cliff’s wreckage to find the black box inside.

Black Box #2

Head up the cliff towards the wreckage ahead. Head inside to find the second black box at the far end behind the closed door.

Black Box #3

Head straight to find an Energy Cell next to a bunch of broken parts. Grab the Cell and head inside the wreckage to the right. Insert the Energy Cell to open the door to its left. Next, install the Vine Cutter Module to open a path ahead where you’ll find the black box.

Black Box #4

Grab the Energy Cell and take it down to the wreckage. Insert the Cell to open the door to the wreckage and head inside to find the black box.

Black Box #5

Using the ropes, swing your way to the path ahead. Head straight and go down the path to find the wreckage. Go through the door to find a crate. Grab the crate, move it aside and head inside to find the next black box.

Black Box #6

Fly down the area to find rubble to the left. Pull it apart and find the black box beneath it.

Black Box #7

Head down the path and swim your way to the wreckage below to find the black box.

Black Box #8

Head straight and Install the Vine Cutter Module to open a path behind it. Now grab the Energy Cell and insert it ahead to open a door. Go through the door to find the black box behind it.

Black Box #9

Swim to the bottom of the ocean to find wreckage, where you’ll have to open a door. Then, go through the door to find the black box behind it.

Black Box #10

Break the machine ahead and insert the Vine Cutter Module to open a path behind it. Then, open the door and head inside to grab the crate and move it aside to find the black box behind it.

Black Box #11

Probably the easiest one to find. Head inside the wreckage through the door to find the black box behind it.

Black Box #12

Head into the wreckage ahead near a few NPCs. Pull the box off on the wall. Go through it to find the black box at the end.

Once you have collected all 12 Black Boxes in HFW, you can head to the Memorial Grove and deliver the boxes to Untalla to get rewarded with Resources.