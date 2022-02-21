How to Find and Solve Vista Points in Horizon Forbidden West

While journeying through Horizon Forbidden West, you will likely pass through towers called the Vista Points. These are more collectibles to take on and as such you, completionists in particular, will be eager to know more about them. The following guide marks where all of the Vista Points in Horizon Forbidden West are located.

All Vista Point Locations in Horizon Forbidden West

There are a total of nine Vista Points in HFW, each of which has been marked on the map below.

Vista Point 1: The Daunt

Location

First Vista Point can be found in The Daunt which comes right after you set on the journey for Forbidden West. Now, follow the map to reach the exact location. Next, scan the surface underneath the tower to find the required image.

How to Solve

You will see a broken bridge towards the north of the tower providing you access to the view of ruined hotels located close to it. Next, players just need to match the image with the view that they can see from the bridge. Doing this will complete the first Vista Point.

Here is the image of the exact location of The Daunt Vista Point in HFW

Vista Point 2: The Memorial Grove

Location

The marker below on the map shows the exact location for this Vista Point. Follow the map below to reach this area and you’ll easily find out this point. Scan the tower to get the image here.

How to Solve

Once you find the image, move towards the top of the hills along with Vista Point. After reaching the satellite tower, you need to match the image and Vista Point will be completed.

Vista Point 3: The Long Coast

Location

To find this Vista Point, players need to move southwest of The Greenhouse and north of Tide’s Reach. Vista Point is located adjacent to the trees and close to water.

How to Solve

After scanning the base and grabbing the image, move west to reach small islands located on the water. View The Greenhouse by climbing and match the image accordingly to complete Vista Point. The following image shows the exact location on the map.

Vista Point 4: Plainsong

Location

Fourth Vista Point can be found going towards the west of Plainsong. You will see Vista Point adjacent to the ruins. Scan the tower to grab the image you need to match.

How to Solve

Move towards the top of ruins and you will see a broken balcony along with a ledge. At this point, players need to see from the middle of two wind turbines. One of the turbines will be broken as well. Arrange the view of Plainsong to complete Vista Point.

Here is the image of map marking the exact location

Vista Point 5: Shrouded Heights

Location

Move towards the northern corner of San Francisco. From here, you will find the Vista Point icon adjacent to ruins. Spotting it will become a lot easier by scanning the signals that you receive from the base of this tower.

Grab the image at this point to make your way towards the point where you can make a proper view.

How to Solve

Dive into the water at the location shown in the marked image below. Ledge will let you move quickly from here, but you need to slow down to see the ruins and arrange image accordingly. Here is the marked image of map

Vista Point 6: The Stillsands

Location

Move to the location as shown by the map i.e., towards the north corner of desert. You will easily find the Vista Point icon here in this region. Scan it to grab the image.

How to Solve

Move towards the north side of the hill to get a full view of Las Vegas. Clear some borrowers and arrange the image according to the view to complete this Vista Point.

Vista Point 7: Scalding Spear

Location

This Vista Point can be found by going towards the east of Scalding Spear. Adjacent to Sunwing Territory, you can find it easily by following the marked image of map below

How to Solve

After grabbing the image by scanning the tower, just move down as depicted by the map below. Now, you will get even more closer to Spalding Spear and opposite to Sunwing as well.

Here, you need to arrange the image by getting on top of the roof of one of the buildings. Once you have arranged the image, Vista Point will also be completed.

Vista Point 8: Dunehollow

Location

To find the second last Vista Point, move towards the Dunehollow either by taking part in side quests or by using the elevator known as Hidden Ember. Move closer to the ruins where you can see FatShake sign.

Snapmaw and fellow machines are roaming here as well, so players need to clear them out as well. Scan the base of tower to grab the required image.

How to Solve

Now, come back to the same point where your combat with Tideripper took place. Stand at the ledge by climbing the bridge and complete the image. Here is the image of map showing the exact location

Vista Point 9: Isle of Spire

Location

This is the last Vista Point that you can find in the game. Players can only find this one only by completing all the 8 Vista Points. Move close to the large metal structure as shown on the map. Scan the tower and grab the image.

How to Solve

Pass through the metal structure to reach the point where you can climb the perch point located at the opposite side. Use pullcaster to pull down some ledges and arrange the image according to view. Once you arrange the image fully, the final Vista Point will also be completed.

This is all you need to do to find all the nine Vista Points in HFW. We hope that this guide helps you to find all of them easily.