How To Unlock The Chamber Of Secrets In Hogwarts Legacy

Harry Potter fans are familiar with the infamous ‘Chamber of Secrets’ which was created by Salazar Slytherin, one of the founders of Hogwarts. The chamber was first mentioned in the second book and movie of the Harry Potter series and makes an appearance in Hogwarts Legacy as well.

A lot of players have been wondering whether they can enter the Chamber of Secrets. Unfortunately, you cannot enter it but unlocking it is possible and you can pick up a collectible item from there.

The Chamber of Secrets houses a ferocious beast, a Basilisk, who only follows the commands of the true heir of Salazar Slytherin. He did so after getting into a disagreement with the other co-founders of the school. The beast would be unleashed by the rightful heir of Salazar Slytherin to cleanse Hogwarts of anyone not of pure blood.

Hogwarts Legacy Chamber of Secrets location

Although you cannot go inside the Chamber of Secrets and fight the Basilisk, you can still go to its exact location and collect a note from the Slytherin Bathroom Sink.

In the original Harry Potter series, it was possible to enter the Chamber of Secrets from the second-floor Slytherin girls’ bathroom. The bathroom was haunted by the ghost of ‘Moaning Myrtle’.

Myrtle used to be a Ravenclaw student at Hogwarts who was killed by the Basilisk. Her ghost haunts the bathroom, always crying, and thus being named ‘Moaning Myrtle’.

Hogwarts Legacy retains the location of the Chamber of Secrets on the abandoned 2nd-floor girls’ bathroom. However, Moaning Myrtle isn’t present there yet since Myrtle Warren’s death does not happen for some time.

To visit this bathroom, you can use a quick means of transportation–the Floo Powder System– and go to the Lower Grand Staircase. After reaching the destination, you can take the stairs and go down. Now turn right and keep going until you reach the end of the corridor. From there, turn right and enter the girls’ bathrooms.

You will notice a sink in the middle of the bathroom which is the hidden entrance to Salazar Slytherin’s Chamber of Secrets in Hogwarts Legacy. Go to the sink to collect a note.

This note will be hidden and you will need to cast the ‘Revelio’ spell to reveal it. The note will reveal that there is a snake etched on the tap but no one knows its origin, which in fact will be the entrance to Basilisk’s den.

You cannot enter the chamber of secrets as this will disrupt the Harry Potter lore. In the lore, it is Tom Riddle AKA Voldemort, that releases the Basilisk into the pipes which leads to Myrtle’s death.

Riddle is Slytherin’s heir and has the ability to Parseltongue, the ability to communicate with snakes. Since the Basilisk is a giant snake itself, Voldemort can talk to it.

Since the players’ character is not Slytherin’s heir, they cannot enter the Chamber of Secrets. However, you can still visit the entrance and collect a note from there.