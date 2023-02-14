How To Unlock All Spells In Hogwarts Legacy

By Abdullah Shabir

Spells are the primary thing you need to focus on in Hogwarts Legacy if you want to be a great wizard. Completing different classes will help you unlock spells in Hogwarts Legacy, so we recommend you never miss out on them. While progressing through the story, you will unlock different spells by completing assignments and quests.

How to learn spells in Hogwarts Legacy

You can unlock 34 spells in Hogwarts Legacy. While most spells are learned through classes or part of the main story, there are some that require you to complete optional assignments or relationship line quests.

Learning a wide variety of spells will allow you to create interesting spell combos and builds once you figure out how to change between spell sets.

Below we will cover all the learnable spells along with the information about how to unlock them in Hogwarts Legacy.

SpellDescriptionHow to Unlock
AlohomoraUnlocks all locked doors and chests. Requires magical prowess to perform successfully.The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament
Ancient Magic ThrowWith this, you can hit targets with environmental objects.Can break through Shield Charms.Welcome to Hogsmeade
Ancient MagicThis will break the shield charm and deal damage to the enemies.Welcome to Hogsmeade
Basic CastBasic spell is used for inflicting light damage on the target.The Path to Hogwarts
Petrificus TotalusPermanently stuns weaker enemies and temporarily stuns stronger enemies while dealing damage.Secrets of the Restricted Section
ProtegoBlocking and deflecting enemy’s attacks. Well-timed use can also parry and deflect the enemy’s attack back them.The Path to Hogwarts
RevelioReveals hidden enemies, objects, chests, and items.The Path to Hogwarts
StupefyStun enemies to deal additional damage.The Path to Hogwarts
Beast FeedSummons food to feed beasts.Beasts Class
Beast Petting BrushThis will help you groom beasts and collect feathers by summoning a brush in Hogwarts Legacy.Beasts Class
DisillusionmentIt makes the user invisible and harder to detect. It also allows the caster to use Petrificus Totalus spell to kill enemies when in stealth.Secrets of the Restricted Section
LumosGive you the ability to see in dark areas. You can also solve puzzles using it.The Path to Hogwarts
Nab-sackThis is a charmed bag that you can use to hold and rescue beasts.The Elf, the Nab-sack, and the Loom
ReparoAs the name suggests, you can use it to fix something damaged.Professor Ronen’s Assignment
Wingardium LeviosaWith this spell, you can control and lift objects.Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1
Arresto MomentumThis will allow you to slow down enemies.Madam Kogawa’s Assignment 2
GlaciusThis attack freezes damage, so they take more damage.Madam Kogawa’s Assignment 1
LeviosoAnother spell that you can use to lift enemies and objects.Defence Against the Darks Arts Class
TransformationA transformation spell that allows you to change the forms of enemies and objects in Hogwarts Legacy.Professor Weasley’s Assignment
AccioThis spell breaker and pulling enemies close to you spell that you will use most often in the game.Charms Class
DescendoSpell is for flying enemies to bring them to the ground.Complete “Professor Onai’s Assignment
DepulsoThis one helps you to build some distance between you and your enemies.Professor Sharp’s Assignment 1
FlipendoYou can use this spell to flip enemies upside down and throw them away.Professor Garlick’s Assignment 2
BombardaIt is a heavy-damage attack that has an AoE as well.Professor Howin’s Assignment
ConfringoYou can use it to set enemies on fire who are at a distance from you.In the Shadow of the Undercroft
DiffindoAnother long-distance attack that slashes through enemies.Professor Sharp’s Assignment 2
ExpelliarmusIt will help you to disarm enemies. Professor Hecat’s Assignment 2
IncendioThis will set objects on fire and deal minor damage as well.Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1
Altering SpellIf you find some items in the Room of Requirements, you can transform them using this spell.Interior Decorating
Conjuring SpellThis spell will conjure items in the Room of Requirments.The Room of Requirement
EvanescoIn the Room of Requirements, this spell will vanish the items it is used on.The Room of Requirement
Avada KedavraOne shot attack that can take out enemies.In the Shadow of the Relic
CrucioA high-damage attack that makes enemies fall with pain.Complete the “In the Shadow of the Study” relationship quest
ImperioTurns enemies into allies temporarily. Allied enemies take reduced damage; once the effects wear off, they take additional damage.Complete the “In the Shadow of Time” relationship quest.
