How To Unlock All Spells In Hogwarts Legacy

Spells are the primary thing you need to focus on in Hogwarts Legacy if you want to be a great wizard. Completing different classes will help you unlock spells in Hogwarts Legacy, so we recommend you never miss out on them. While progressing through the story, you will unlock different spells by completing assignments and quests.
How to learn spells in Hogwarts Legacy
You can unlock 34 spells in Hogwarts Legacy. While most spells are learned through classes or part of the main story, there are some that require you to complete optional assignments or relationship line quests.
Learning a wide variety of spells will allow you to create interesting spell combos and builds once you figure out how to change between spell sets.
Below we will cover all the learnable spells along with the information about how to unlock them in Hogwarts Legacy.
|Spell
|Description
|How to Unlock
|Alohomora
|Unlocks all locked doors and chests. Requires magical prowess to perform successfully.
|The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament
|Ancient Magic Throw
|With this, you can hit targets with environmental objects.Can break through Shield Charms.
|Welcome to Hogsmeade
|Ancient Magic
|This will break the shield charm and deal damage to the enemies.
|Welcome to Hogsmeade
|Basic Cast
|Basic spell is used for inflicting light damage on the target.
|The Path to Hogwarts
|Petrificus Totalus
|Permanently stuns weaker enemies and temporarily stuns stronger enemies while dealing damage.
|Secrets of the Restricted Section
|Protego
|Blocking and deflecting enemy’s attacks. Well-timed use can also parry and deflect the enemy’s attack back them.
|The Path to Hogwarts
|Revelio
|Reveals hidden enemies, objects, chests, and items.
|The Path to Hogwarts
|Stupefy
|Stun enemies to deal additional damage.
|The Path to Hogwarts
|Beast Feed
|Summons food to feed beasts.
|Beasts Class
|Beast Petting Brush
|This will help you groom beasts and collect feathers by summoning a brush in Hogwarts Legacy.
|Beasts Class
|Disillusionment
|It makes the user invisible and harder to detect. It also allows the caster to use Petrificus Totalus spell to kill enemies when in stealth.
|Secrets of the Restricted Section
|Lumos
|Give you the ability to see in dark areas. You can also solve puzzles using it.
|The Path to Hogwarts
|Nab-sack
|This is a charmed bag that you can use to hold and rescue beasts.
|The Elf, the Nab-sack, and the Loom
|Reparo
|As the name suggests, you can use it to fix something damaged.
|Professor Ronen’s Assignment
|Wingardium Leviosa
|With this spell, you can control and lift objects.
|Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1
|Arresto Momentum
|This will allow you to slow down enemies.
|Madam Kogawa’s Assignment 2
|Glacius
|This attack freezes damage, so they take more damage.
|Madam Kogawa’s Assignment 1
|Levioso
|Another spell that you can use to lift enemies and objects.
|Defence Against the Darks Arts Class
|Transformation
|A transformation spell that allows you to change the forms of enemies and objects in Hogwarts Legacy.
|Professor Weasley’s Assignment
|Accio
|This spell breaker and pulling enemies close to you spell that you will use most often in the game.
|Charms Class
|Descendo
|Spell is for flying enemies to bring them to the ground.
|Complete “Professor Onai’s Assignment
|Depulso
|This one helps you to build some distance between you and your enemies.
|Professor Sharp’s Assignment 1
|Flipendo
|You can use this spell to flip enemies upside down and throw them away.
|Professor Garlick’s Assignment 2
|Bombarda
|It is a heavy-damage attack that has an AoE as well.
|Professor Howin’s Assignment
|Confringo
|You can use it to set enemies on fire who are at a distance from you.
|In the Shadow of the Undercroft
|Diffindo
|Another long-distance attack that slashes through enemies.
|Professor Sharp’s Assignment 2
|Expelliarmus
|It will help you to disarm enemies.
|Professor Hecat’s Assignment 2
|Incendio
|This will set objects on fire and deal minor damage as well.
|Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1
|Altering Spell
|If you find some items in the Room of Requirements, you can transform them using this spell.
|Interior Decorating
|Conjuring Spell
|This spell will conjure items in the Room of Requirments.
|The Room of Requirement
|Evanesco
|In the Room of Requirements, this spell will vanish the items it is used on.
|The Room of Requirement
|Avada Kedavra
|One shot attack that can take out enemies.
|In the Shadow of the Relic
|Crucio
|A high-damage attack that makes enemies fall with pain.
|Complete the “In the Shadow of the Study” relationship quest
|Imperio
|Turns enemies into allies temporarily. Allied enemies take reduced damage; once the effects wear off, they take additional damage.
|Complete the “In the Shadow of Time” relationship quest.