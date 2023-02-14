How To Unlock All Spells In Hogwarts Legacy

Spells are the primary thing you need to focus on in Hogwarts Legacy if you want to be a great wizard. Completing different classes will help you unlock spells in Hogwarts Legacy, so we recommend you never miss out on them. While progressing through the story, you will unlock different spells by completing assignments and quests.

How to learn spells in Hogwarts Legacy

You can unlock 34 spells in Hogwarts Legacy. While most spells are learned through classes or part of the main story, there are some that require you to complete optional assignments or relationship line quests.

Learning a wide variety of spells will allow you to create interesting spell combos and builds once you figure out how to change between spell sets.

Below we will cover all the learnable spells along with the information about how to unlock them in Hogwarts Legacy.