This Hitman 3 Berlin Undiscovered Area Locations guide gives in-depth detail as to where you can find those areas and get rewarded with the Followed the Trails achievement.

Hitman 3 Berlin Undiscovered Area Locations

One of the many detailed locations in Hitman 3 is the Berlin map, which consists of 22 Undiscovered areas that you must find to achieve the “Followed the Trails Trophy.”

Each undiscovered area of Berlin in Hitman 3 is found at a particular level. These levels range from –2 to 4. Below we have arranged all 22 locations in their respective Levels.

Basement 2

There are 5 Areas for Level –2.

The Dance Floor

The Central section on Level –2.

The DJ Booth

Located ahead of the dance floor.

The Boiler Room

Located right to the dance floor

Hirschmuller’s Office

Located on the ground party floor in the top right section.

The Basement Bar

Located on the lower-left section of the floor.

Basement 1

There are 2 Areas for Level –1.

The Projection Bar

Located on the lower-left section of the floor.

The Tube Room

Located on the left section of the floor.

level 0

There are 11 Areas for Level 0.

The Club Entrance

Located at the back of the bouncers.

Wardrobe

Located over the entrance.

The Holle Club

Located outside the club next to the queue line up.

The Water Channels

Located outside of the main compound, right of the area.

The Red Toilet

Located on the upper left section of the club.

Chill Out

Located on the outside area of the club.

The Drug Packing

Located inside of a small room in the Biker club.

Rear Entrance

Located on the left side of the building towards the Bikers area.

The Biker Hangout

Located on the lower section of the Biker club.

Juice Bar

Located at the back of the bar.

The Garage

Located inside the Biker Club to the right.

level 1

There is only 1 Area for Level 1.

The Growth House

Located at the central floor of the farm.

level 2

There is only 1 Area for Level 2.

The Sniper Nest

Located at the lower right section of the Club.

level 3

There is only 1 Area for Level 3.

The Flyover

Located between the connection of the two clubs.

level 4

There is only 1 Area for Level 4.

The Radio Tower

To enter the tower, you must use a key or a crowbar.

Once you’ve undiscovered all 22 Berlin Area Locations, you’ll be rewarded with the Followed the Trails Trophy.