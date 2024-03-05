How To Kill Hulks In Helldivers 2

Hulks in Helldivers 2 are the deadliest and some of the rare robots you will encounter. Even in the Automaton Operation, these are unavailable if you play at lower difficulties. You can only find them at higher difficulties; some missions even have objectives requiring you to kill Hulk.

There is also an achievement that you can unlock in Helldivers 2 if you damage the Hulk in a specific way. To help you with all this and destroy Hulk, we will cover everything you need to know in this guide.

Best way to destroy a Hulk in Helldivers 2

There are two variants of Hulks which are pretty different from each other, but you can kill them in the same way. The Hulk has two weaknesses: one at the front, which are HulK eyes, and the second is the heat vent at the back.

If you have a strong Stratagem like the Railgun in Helldivers 2, you can target the Hulk eyes or vents at the back to take it out. You can also use other Stratagems like the Orbital Laser or the Orbital Railcannon Strike.

If none of these are available, a simple Breaker shotgun will help you, but you should target its back with this top-tier primary weapon. The weak spot at the back is significant, and you can target it more easily with this weapon.

The first type of Hulk that you can encounter in Helldivers 2 is the Hulk Bruiser. It has a laser weapon on both of its arms. The best way to defeat a Hulk Bruiser is to take cover behind a rock or a wall and shoot from there.

TIP You can destroy the Hulk Bruiser’s arms using stratagems like Railgun or any good one you have to unlock the Let’s Call it a Draw achievement.

The other variant of Hulk that you will encounter is the Hulk Scorcher. This type of Hulk is way more dangerous as it has a Flamethrower whose range is more than you think.

The Flamethrower also has an AoE element, so dodging can get tricky if you allow it to get close to you. You have no other option than using some of the best armor in Helldivers 2. This Hulk variant should be removed as soon as you spot it, as it can lower your chances of success on a mission.

Communicate with your team and use bug AoE bombs to deal with Hulks and all other Automatons in the range. Coping with this variant alone is not wise, so playing with a team is recommended.