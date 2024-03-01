Helldivers 2 Best Stratagems Tier List

The Stratagems will serve as your backbone in challenging missions, and you will need those to take out enemies like Terminid bugs, Bile Titans, Automatons, etc. There are a lot of Stratagems available in Helldivers 2, so you will need their tier list to invest in the right ones.

You will need Requisitions to unlock them, so knowing where to spend is important. The Stratagems tier list we have created for you helps you in the early and mid-game and serves even better in the Endgame.

You must gather the resources and level up to unlock the best Stratagems and rule the game. The Stratagems in the S-Tier are the best, while the ones in the “E” are those we will not recommend in Helldivers 2. Still, we will cover all of them so you can know which ones will do what.

S-Tier Stratagems in Helldivers 2

You can call These best Stratagems using the Stratagems Input Codes during the missions. These can dominate in almost all conditions and serve their purpose completely. Here is a list of them, along with a brief overview.

S-Tier Stratagems Railgun, Orbital Laser, Shield Generator Pack, Eagle 500KG Bomb, Eagle Airstrike.

It can take out hordes of enemies, and you can use it unlimited times without even a Backpack. Orbital Laser: Another great weapon that can destroy all enemy types and have an excellent uptime.

A-Tier Stratagems in Helldivers 2

After picking out all you need from the S-tier, you can move to the A-tier, as they are also pretty good. These will serve most of the purposes and help you clear out objectives quickly.

A-Tier Stratagems EMS Mortar Sentry, Orbital Railcannon Strike, Orbital Precision Strike, Grenade Launcher, and Eagle Cluster Bomb.

AC-8 Autocannon: This is the best cannon you can use against bugs and robots after the Railgun. However, it takes an extra Backpack slot.

B-Tier Stratagems in Helldivers 2

The Stratagems in this tier are good, but not as a whole. They will perform well in certain situations; you can pick some from this tier if you are dealing with one.

B-Tier Stratagems Recoilless Rifle, Spear, Autocannon Sentry, Machine Gun, Orbital Walking Barrage, Eagle Napalm Airstrike, Guard Dog Rover, Supply Pack, Eagle 110mm Rocket Pods.

GR-8 Recoilless Rifle: Amazing rifle for damaging vehicle armor. It even had a support backpack, making it the top one in the B-Tier Stratagems.

C-Tier Stratagems in Helldivers 2

You can use these Stratagems, but they will not perform well in certain situations and get you killed. For example, if you are dealing with endgame enemies with these, you may die pretty quickly.

C-Tier Stratagems Stalwart, MG-43 Machine Gun, Orbital Gatling Barrage, HMG Emplacement, Mines, Jump Pack, Smoke Strikes, and Orbital 380mm HE Barrage.

M-105 Stalwart: This tremendous and fast reloading machine gun is better than the sniper but unsuitable for Endgame, so it is in the C-Tier of Stratagems in Helldivers 2.

D-Tier Stratagems in Helldivers 2

The stratagems in the D-tier are useless, but you can buff them up with some boosters in Helldivers 2 and Ship Modules. With these boosters and ship modules, you can survive early and mid-game with these Stratagems.

D-Tier Stratagems Anti-Material Rifle, Flamethrower, Eagle Strafing run, Orbital Gatling Barrage, Orbital Airburst Strike, Orbital Walking Barrage, Orbital EMS Strike, Tesla Tower, Rocket Sentry, and Orbital Gas Strike.

APW-1 Anti-Material Rifle: This can be a good strategy at the start, but as you level this, it is less valuable as you will have a far better option to take out Bugs, Robots, Chargers, Automatons, etc.

E-Tier Stratagems in Helldivers 2

You are not recommended to use any of these Stratagems even if you have Boosters and Ship Modules to buff them up. You can go for the one in the top 3 tiers and buff them further for a strong build.

E-Tier Stratagems Shield Generator Relay, Laser Cannon, Ballistic Shield, and Orbital 120mm HE Barrage.