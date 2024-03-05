How To Destroy Tanks In Helldivers 2

Tanks are undoubtedly one of the toughest automatons in Helldivers 2. You can find its two variants in different “Automaton Operations.” Destroying the tanks will require you to use some heavy armor-piercing weapons, Stratagems, and explosives.

Hitting all over the tank’s armor will not help much, so you must focus your attacks on a particular point. The strategy to defeat both the tank variants in Helldivers 2 will differ a bit. But you don’t have to worry; we will detail everything and help you destroy the tanks.

How to defeat Tanks in Helldivers 2

To defeat tanks, you must destroy them using your best stratagems, weapons, explosives, etc. The first variant of the Tanks that you will face is the Annihilator Tank. This tank has a machine gun turret at the front that only fires at the target in front of it in a small radius.

However, the most damage is done by a massive laser at the top of this tank that can pierce your armor. The strategy to destroy the Annihilator Tank is pretty simple. All you will need to do is get close to it. The turret on it can’t shoot enemies near the tank, and you will stay safe.

Once you get to the back of the tank, you will notice a heat sink, as shown in the image above, which is the weak spot of the tanks in Helldivers 2. Now, all you will need to do is focus your attacks on the heat vents that glow in orange.

You can easily target the weak spot and destroy the tank if you have good weapons and Stratagems like the Autocannon, Recoilless Rifle Rifle, Railgun, and Anti-Matrial Rifle.

TIP You can call Sentries on top of the tank, and they will destroy the tank by targeting a spot.

The other variant of the Tank in Helldivers 2 that you will face is the Shredder Tank. This tank has four big laser turrets on top of it, and these will shoot many rounds simultaneously. These tanks are not as strong as the other variant because they don’t’ shoot sentries, and attacks are not very explosive.

However, Shredder Tank’s turrets move much faster than the other variant, so getting close is difficult. While approaching this tank, you must ensure that you are using a cover while advancing towards it.

Using a teammate as bait is an excellent strategy to deal with the Shredder Tank. The teammate will engage the tank while you can use that time to get behind and target the Heat sink. You can use weapons you have or even call a resupply pod to destroy the turrets like you did for Chargers.

Some common things you can use against both the tank variants to destroy them include explosives like the Eagle 500KG Bomb or some Orbital Stratagem. You can unlock these by spending Warbond Medals and Super Credits in Helldivers 2.

However, while using heavy explosives, communicate with your team, as you can also end up killing them.