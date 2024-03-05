How To Destroy Dropships In Helldivers 2

While dealing with a lot of Automatons in Helldivers 2, you will need to look out for the Dropships. Dropships will bring in enemy reinforcements that can make a bad situation even worse. The automatons might not be difficult to kill, but the sheer number can cause some problems.

If you move quickly and keep track of the Dropship location in the sky, you can even destroy it mid-air and kill all the reinforcement within it. However, most of the Dropship’s surface is immune to your attacks, so you will need to follow a proper strategy and weapons to take it down.

How to shoot down Dropships in Helldivers 2

Shooting a Dropship is not helpful at all if you are shooting it down after the robots are dropped successfully. You will need to act really quickly and hit one of the four engines (Weak Spot) of the Dropship with the best Stratagems you have to destroy it before Automatons deployment.

You will need Anti-tank Stratagems, Grenade Launchers, or Spears to hit the weak spots of the Dropship to take it down. Hitting it anywhere else can set it on fire but will not help you at all because the reinforcement will drop anyway.

The Recoilless Rifle is an excellent support weapon to shoot down the Automaton reinforcement ship in Helldivers 2 but has a long reload time. You can shorten that time in by teaming up with a friend. The Railgun is another option you can try, but a single hit will not be enough, and the chances of landing multiple hits on the right spots are pretty low.

Even if you failed to destroy Dropships in Helldivers 2, you could go for a good AoE Stratagem like the Eagle 500KG Bomb to take out all the automation dropped by the spaceship in a single blow.