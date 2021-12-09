Halo Infinite Mjolnir Armor Locker Locations Guide

This guide will help you find all the Halo Infinite Mjolnir Locker Locations. These small lockers are scattered across the open world in Halo Infinite and we will help you in easily locating them.

Halo Infinite Mjolnir Armor Locker Locations

There are a total of 34 Mjolnir Lockers spread across the world of Halo Infinite and players can identify them by their small design, beeping design, and green glow.

While Halo Infinite might be considered an open-world game, the world itself is divided into 4 different islands, accessible at different points in the main story.

What do Mjolnir Lockers do?

Finding and opening all of these Mjolnir lockers doesn’t do anything in the Halo Infinite campaign itself. However, these lockers unlock different cosmetics for the Halo Infinite multiplayer.

So if you are interested in running around the Halo Infinite MP in style without spending any money, finding these Mjolnir armor locker locations in Halo Infinite campaign is crucial.

Opening Mjolnir lockers can get you cosmetic items like armor styles, emblems and stances and more.

Below we have divided all the Mjolnir locker locations according to their island and the section of the main story you can encounter them in.

Halo Infinite Island 1 Mjolnir Lockers – Recovery

This is the area where you first land at the start of the game upon reaching Zeta Halo.

Mjolnir Locker #1

The first locker is located just outside the Outpost Tremonius, near the right edge of the cliff.

Mjolnir Locker #2

This locker is on a small piece of land in the middle of the lake, near a Forerunner artifact.

Mjolnir Locker #3

This next one is located on top of the mountain path near FOB Alpha. You will find it inside a cave on the left where the road splits into two separate smaller paths.

Mjolnir Locker #4

The fourth locker is located on the east of Island 1 on a mountain near the Banished Excavation site.

Mjolnir Locker #5

Go further right until you reach the right edge of the map and you should be able to spot the 5th locker along the edge near a flipped-over Warthog.

Mjolnir Locker #6

Keep moving downwards along the edge and you’ll come across a rocky mountain. The next locker is hidden in the middle of this mountain.

Mjolnir Locker #7

Move along the same mountain and you’ll come across the 7th locker on the opposite side of the mountain.

Mjolnir Locker #8

Now move to the middle of Island 1 and you’ll see an Excavation Site surrounded by a mountain. You have to scale this mountain and find the locker on its right side.

Mjolnir Locker #9

This locker is located closer to the excavation site, on the right side of the lava-emitting boilers.

Mjolnir Locker #10

Go to the middle-left edge of Island 1 to locate this Mjolnir Locker.

Mjolnir Locker #11

There is a waterfall nearby, a little to the east of your current position. You can find this locker near the bed of the waterfall

Mjolnir Locker #12

Locker #12 can be found Under the footbridge near the waterfall in Island 1.

Mjolnir Locker #13

Locker #13 is located in the middle of Island 1, where the forest opens up near the excavation site.

Mjolnir Locker #14

Start heading to the bottom areas of Island 1 and you’ll find the fourteenth locker at the base of a windy path that goes up the mountain.

Mjolnir Locker #15

Keep moving along the edges of the same mountain and go right to find the fifteenth locker sitting next to a bunch of sandbags.

Halo Infinite Island 2 Mjolnir Lockers – Excavation Site

As the name suggests, the Excavation chapter or Island 2 of Halo Infinite starts after you disable the giant laser at the excavation site.

Mjolnir Locker #16

Moving to Island 2, go to the very top and look under the base’s left edge.

Mjolnir Locker #17

Move to the left edge of Island 2 and you’ll be able to spot the 17th locker once you walk across the split rock and take a left turn.

Mjolnir Locker #18

Move to the right side of Island 2 now and look around the river stream. You have to go upstream to find the 18th locker.

Mjolnir Locker #19

Move towards the east until you see a bunch of destroyed trees to locate the next locker.

Mjolnir Locker #20

Go to the very bottom of the map to locate the last locker in this area.

Halo Infinite Island 3 Mjolnir Locker Location – Pelican Down

Mjolnir Locker #21

There is only 1 locker in Island 3. You can easily find it on the west of the destroyed excavation site.

Halo Infinite Island 4 Mjolnir Lockers – The Sequence

Mjolnir Locker #22

Start by moving to the top right side of Island 4 to locate this locker near the edge of the cliff.

Mjolnir Locker #23

There’s a pond nearby where you’ll be able to find and loot the twenty-third locker.

Mjolnir Locker #24

Go to the bottom right of Island 4 and you’ll be able to spot the 24th locker sitting next to a bunch of opened boxes.

Mjolnir Locker #25

Move to the right of the base and use your grappling hook to grapple to the edge and loot the Mjolnir locker.

Mjolnir Locker #26

Move to the other side of the cliff to spot this locker near a flower field.

Mjolnir Locker #27

Keep moving along the edge to find the next Mjolnir resting near a sniper nest.

Mjolnir Locker #28

Upon reaching the left side of Island 4, you will see some tall mountains overlooking the nearby structures. Climb the mountain on the right and you should be able to spot the green Mjolnir Locker in the far right corner.

Mjolnir Locker #29

This next one is right in the middle of Island 4, where the forest opens up to a stream of water.

Mjolnir Locker #30

Follow the stream of water until you reach the next cliff face. The Mjolnir locker can be spotted on the left edge of this cliff.

Mjolnir Locker #31

There is another locker just a few paces to the east of the previous one so this one should be very easy to spot and loot.

Mjolnir Locker #32

Now move west along the mountain trail and you will spot the next locker after some time. It is directly below, on the right side of the trail.

Mjolnir Locker #33

Climb back up to the trail and then go down from the other side. Keep moving north until you locate the second last Mjolnir locker in the middle of the ravine.

Mjolnir Locker #34

The last Mjolnir locker can be located around the massive skeleton structure near the top right of Island 4. You have to look around its west side.