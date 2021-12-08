How to Unlock the Banshee and Wasp in Halo Infinite

WASP and Banshee are flying vehicles in Halo Infinite’s Campaign. In this Halo Infinite guide, we will explain how you can unlock both the WASP and Banshee in Halo Infinite.

When you’re playing Halo Infinite and exploring the open world of the Zeta Halo Ring, flying vehicles are few and far between. You must rely on your Grappleshot to move you from point to point, across enormous caves, and over steep hillsides, instead of being able to zoom about at speed.

However, you can unlock the Wasp and Banshee to help you zoom around at your leisure. Let’s take a look at how to unlock both Wasp and Banshee in Halo Infinite campaign.

How to Unlock the WASP in Halo Infinite

There is no specific area in Halo Infinite’s campaign where you can find the WASP. Instead, you’ll have to unlock the WASP by attaining FOB reward #24 in the menu’s FOB awards list.

Valor is earned through completing major storyline objectives. Additionally, you can get valor by destroying propaganda towers and freeing outposts.

The WASP in particular needs a lot of Valor, so you’d better start accumulating a large amount of it as you play the campaign.

In any case, you won’t be able to use the WASP until the third act of Halo Infinite.

After you’ve unlocked the WASP, engage with the vehicle terminal at any FOB to have it delivered to you.

How to Unlock Banshee in Halo Infinite

The Banshee is located in the Reformation region of Halo Infinite’s open world. You get access to the Reformation area after completing “Pelican Down” in Act 3.

You’ll find plenty of Banshees at outposts in Act 3. You can grapple onto the ones flying around or pilot any of the parked ones.

Sadly, you can’t get them from any FOB terminal and have to be located to be used after Act 3. They will be plentiful however so you won’t be missing out.