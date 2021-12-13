The story campaign of Halo Infinite features plenty of new boss fights that can get a little hard for players that are new to the series. In this guide, we’ll be showing you How to Defeat Jega Rdomnai in Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite Jega Rdomnai Boss

The Jega ‘Rdomnai boss fight takes place during the second half of the Halo Infinite story campaign.

While cruising through the story mission where you are on your way to search for the Echo 216 Pilot, you will be forced to survive against Jega ‘Rdomnai, who will appear out of nowhere.

Many of the bosses in Halo Infinite will appear randomly and will start hunting you. The same is the case with Jega ‘Rdomnai. He is equipped with an invisibility cloak and a blade.

The fighting style of Jega is very simple but you still might want to get some upgrades for Master Chief if you haven’t. He tends to make himself invisible and charge at you with the Bloodblade. Here are some tips that you need to know before you take him on in a fight.

Place Proximity Devices

By placing the proximity device around you, you will be able to see glimpses of Jega when he is invisible. Proximity Devices spot any enemies that come in their range. Throw multiple of these in your vicinity to keep an eye on the boss.

Keep Moving using Grappling Hook

Quickly switch to your grappling hook after you throw proximity devices and grapple away from him. When you see him running at you, turn around quickly and grapple onto the wall to retreat.

Shoot Whenever You Spot Him

With the help of proximity sensors, you will be able to spot him while he is invisible. While keeping your distance, shoot at him with the deadliest weapon that you have equipped. As soon as he rushes at you, grapple away to avoid his attacks.

Keep repeating this tactic and you will have his shield shattered in no time. After breaking his shield, shoot him three times with a sniper rifle and use rocket launchers to finish him off.