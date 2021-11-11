GTA San Andreas Freight Train Challenge Guide

In GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, the Freight Train Challenge is one of the several side missions, and this side mission, your objective will be to transport freight cargo around the different San Andreas states. In this guide, we have explained everything there is to know about the Freight Train Challenge in San Andreas.

GTA San Andreas Freight Train Challenge

In this side quest in GTA SA, your aim is to transfer freight from one point to another in the given time limit. You can start this challenge after completing the ‘Yay Ka-Boom-Boom’ main story quest.

The Freight Train challenge has to be completed in order to achieve 100% game completion in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

In the Freight Train Challenge, you will have to deliver cargo at 5 different stations, which are along the Brown Streak Railroad line, which spans through different states of San Andreas.

The train stations you have to deliver cargo to in San Andreas Definitive Edition are listed below.

Unity Station: Located in El Corona, Los Santos

Market Station: Located in Market, Los Santos

Cranberry Station: Located in Doherty, San Fierro

Yellow Bell Station: Located in Prickle Pine, Las Venturas

Linden Station: Located outside Las Venturas

Your task is to reach the train stations within the given time limit without derailing the train. Stop the locomotive in the red beacon as it approaches the station.

The Freight Train challenge in San Andreas has 2 levels. In the first level, you will have to complete deliveries across all the stations once.

And for the second level, you will have to complete the deliveries across all the stations one more time. Note that you do not need to do both levels back-to-back, and you can take a break between them.

Rewards

During Level One, you will receive $150 for arriving with 20 seconds or more left at the first four stations. At the same time, arriving at the first four stations in the second level with 20 seconds or more left awards you $300.

You will also receive $50,000 and free train rides when you complete both the levels successfully.

Best Strategy

In order to complete the Freight Train Challenge in GTA SA in the most optimal way, maintain a speed of 45 between the stations, as going faster than this will derail your train from the tracks, resulting in mission failure.

The best way to maintain a speed of 45 is to first reach a speed of 45 and then and then tap the button at small intervals to avoid exceeding this speed.

Also, when close to the target station, slow down in time so that you do not miss the target. Otherwise, you would have to back up to the stop target, resulting in you losing time.