GTA San Andreas Safehouses Guide

In this GTA Trilogy guide, we will tell you about all the Safehouses in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Definitive Edition. We also mention how much money you need to buy them and their requirements.

GTA San Andreas Safehouses

In GTA San Andreas, you will find a total of 37 Safehouses to save your progress in the game. You can purchase these Safehouses as you progress through the game.

Some Safehouses are unlocked after completing certain missions and once they are unlocked you can buy them.

There are 8 main Safehouses in the San Andreas that are available to Carl for free as he completes missions in GTA SA.

Unlocking all these safehouses is necessary for 100% completion of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

San Andreas Safehouses

#1 Johnson House

This is one of the first safe houses available in the game for free. It is a two-story house with a medium garage in the Ghanton Los Santos.

#2 Angel Pine Save Point

This safehouse in GTA SA is also free. It is unlocked by completing “the Green Sabre” mission. It is located in the Angel Pine, Whetstone. It is a cabin without any garage.

#3 Catalina’s Hideout

It is a free cabin in the Fern Ridge, Red County without any garage. It is available after completing the “King in Exile” mission.

#4 Doherty Garage

It is a free safe house located at the Doherty, San Fierro. It is available after completing the “Are You Going to San Fierro?” Mission. It has a large garage as well.

#5 Mike Toreno’s Ranch

This safehouse is available after completing the “Yay ka-Boom-Boom” mission in Tierra Robada. It is a ranch without any garage.

#6 Abandoned AC tower

This safehouse is an abandoned airstrip located in the Verdant Meadows, Bone County. It has a medium-size garage and aircraft Hangar as well. It is available for $80,000 after completing the “Verdant Meadows” mission.

#7 The Four Dragons Casino

This is located in The Strip, Las Venturas. It is a casino that is available after completing the learning to Fly mission. This one won’t have any garage.

#8 Madd Dogg’s Crib

This is a mansion in the Mulholland Los Santos which is available for free after completing the “A Home in the Hills” mission. It doesn’t have a garage, but you will find a sparrow on its rooftop.

Los Santos

#9 Jefferson Safehouse

This is a medium-size safehouse available from the start of San Andreras. It is located in Jefferson, Los Santos for $10,000. It doesn’t have a garage of its own, but you may find vehicles in the driveway.

#10 El Corona Safehouse

This safehouse is also available from the start for $10,000. It is located in the El Corona Los Santos. It has a medium garage as well.

#11 Verona Beach Safehouse

This safehouse is also available from the start for $10,000. It is located in the Verona beach Los Santos. It doesn’t have a garage.

#12 Willowfield Safehouse

This is a safe house is in Willowfield Los Santos. It is a low-end safehouse available for $10,000 without a garage.

#13 Santa Maria Beach Safehouse

This is a beach house in the Santa Maria beach Los Santos. It is available from the start for $30,000. It also has a medium size garage.

#14 Mulholland Safehouse

This high-end safehouse is available for $120,000 from the start of the game in Milholland, Los Santos. It also had a small size garage.

Red County

#15 Blueberry Safehouse

This is an apartment available in Blueberry, Red County for $10,000. This safehouse will be available for you to buy after completing the Green Sabre mission in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

#16 Palomino Creek Safehouse

Once you have completed the Green Sabre mission you can buy this medium-end house for $35,000 in Palomino Creek, Red County. It comes with a small garage as well.

#17 Dillimore Safehouse

In Dillimore, Red County you will find this medium-end house. You can buy it for $40,000 after completing the Green Sabre mission. It comes with a small garage.

Flint County

#18 Flint County Safehouse

It is a farmhouse that you can buy for $100,000 in Flint County after completing the Green Sabre Mission. It doesn’t have a garage, but you will find a Tractor, Sanchez, and Walton around that safehouse.

Whetstone

#19 Angel Pine Safehouse

This one is also available to but after completing the Green Sabre mission for $20,000 in the Angel pine, Whetstone. This is a low-end house without any garage.

San Fierro

#20 Chinatown Safehouse

This is available to but after completing the “Are You Going to San Fierro? mission in Chinatown, San Fierro for $20,000/ It doesn’t have a garage.

#21 Doherty Safehouse

It is an apartment in Doherty San Fierro which is available for you to buy for $20,000 after completing “Are You Going to San Fierro? Mission.

#22 Paradiso Safehouse

It is a medium-end house in the Paradiso. San Fierro. You can buy it for $20,000 after completing the “Are You Going to San Fierro? Mission. It comes with a medium-size garage.

#23 Hashbury Safehouse

It is a hidden apartment in Hashbury, San Fierro with a big garage. You can buy it for $40,000 after completing the “Are You Going to San Fierro? Mission.

#24 Calton Heights Safehouse

It is a high-end safehouse available to buy for $100,000 at the Calton Heights San Fierro after completing the “Are You Going to San Fierro? Mission. It comes with a medium-size garage.

Tierra Robada

#25 El Quebrados Safehouse

This is a low-end safehouse located in El Quebrados Safehouse, Tierra Robada after completing the Yay Ka-Boom-Boom mission. It cost you $20,000 and doesn’t have a garage.

#26 Tierra Robada Safehouse

You can buy this safehouse in GTA SA after completing the Yay Ka-Boom-Boom mission. It will cost you $20,000 and don’t have any garage.

Bone County

#27 Fort Carson Safehouse

You can buy this safehouse in Fort Carson, Bone County for $30,000 after completing the Yay Ka-Boom-Boom mission. It also has a medium size garage to park cars.

Las Venturas

#28 Creek Safehouse

You will find this apartment in Creek, Las Venturas for $10,000 after you have completed the mission “Learning to Fly”. It doesn’t have a garage.

#29 Rockshore West Safehouse

It is a medium-end house in the Rockshore West, Las Venturas. You can buy it for $20,000 after completing the mission “Learning to Fly”. It has a small size garage as well.

#30 Redsands West Safehouse

It is a medium-end safehouse located in the Redsands West, Las Venturas. You can buy it after completing the “Learning to Fly” mission. It costs you $30,000 and comes with a small garage.

#31 Whitewood Estates Safehouse

This medium size safehouse is located in the Whitewood Estates, Las Venturas. You can buy it for $30,000 after completing the mission “learning to Fly’. It comes with a small garage.

#32 Prickles Pine Safehouse

This is a two-story safehouse you can but after completing the mission “Learning to Fly’ in prickle pine Las Venturas with a Medium size garage for $50,000.

Hotel Suites

#33 Vank Hoff in the Park Hotel Suite

You can buy this hotel suite in the Queens, San Fierro after completing the mission “Are You Going to San Fierro” for $50,000.

#34 Old Venturas Strip Hotel Suite

After completing the mission “Learning to fly” you can buy this hotel suite for $6,000 in the Old Venturas Strip, Las Venturas.

#35 Pirates in Men’s Pants Hotel Suite

After completing the “Learning to Fly” mission you can buy this safehouse for $6,000 in the Pirates in the Men’s Pants, Las Venturas.

#36 The Camel’s Toe Hotel Suite

You can buy the Camel’s tow Hotel Suite in the Las Venturas after completing the ‘Learning to Fly’ mission for $6,000.

#37 The Clown’s Pocket Hotel Suite

You can buy the Clown’s Pocket hotel Suite for $6,000 after completing the “Learning to Fly” mission. It is located in Las Venturas.