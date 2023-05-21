GTA 5 Online Guide – How To Level Up Fast in GTA 5 Online, How to Boost Stats, Rank Up Fast, Earn XP

GTA Online is no different from GTA V single-player campaign; when it comes to the significance of your character’s attributes. Characters with improved attributes not only have an obvious advantage over other players but also perform more effectively in different missions.

While it is over that these attributes can be increased by repeating an activity over and over again; there are some things which can certainly speed up the process and this is what this guide is all about.

The online section of the new Grand Theft Auto game is massive and played by millions of players. Competition is at the heart of the chaos and those new to the experience need to figure out how to level up fast in GTA 5 online. Leveling up in fast GTA V online is not as difficult as some of the other games you play.

However, there are so many different activities you can do that it often becomes confusing for the player as far as best utilizing your time in GTA 5 Online. The following article will help you with GTA 5 Online level unlocks and getting more XP through different abilities.

How to Level Up Fast in GTA 5 Online – Level Up Fast, Boost Stats

How to Rank Up Fast in GTA V Online

Stamina

Stamina basically allows you to run and swim for longer durations. Have less stamina and you will begin losing health if you run for too long!

Stamina can be significantly improved by participating in Triathlon competitions. Along with that; you will gain a small amount of stamina for cycling and swimming for a minute. Furthermore; running for 18 yards will increase 1% of the Stamina.

Strength

Just as the name suggests; Strength allows you to do more damage to enemies. Along with that; increased Strength will allow you to climb ladders and obstacles faster.

Strength can be increased by playing different sports like Golf, Darts, and Tennis. Furthermore, you will gain 1% of Strength per delivering twenty punches.

Stealth

Stealth will give you the ability to move faster while in the Stealth mode. It will not only decrease the Noise Radius around your marker; but you will also move more quietly.

Stealth can be improved by killing people while the Stealth Mode is activated! Also; you will enhance it by moving around in Stealth Mode.

While in the Online Mode; accept a mission and go on killing a bunch of civilians while the Stealth Mode is activated to improve your Stealth and not get any Wanted Level for killing them!

Flying

Improved Flying skills will allow you to control an aircraft in a much better way. Flying Skills are improved by flying different aircraft(s).

Driving

Improved Driving skills will allow you to control your vehicle in a much better way while you’re in the air and execute wheelie for a long duration of time.

These stats can be significantly improved by performing vehicles; time spent in the air while in a car; and successfully landing on land after a jump!

While playing the Online Mode; the easiest way of improving your Driving Stats is to start a race in Solo Mode and change the game settings to make the Laps between 30 to 50.

The Los Santos Airport race is quite short and it won’t take you more than 30 minutes to complete 50 laps and maximize your Driving Stats.

Lung Capacity

Lung Capacity allows you to stay underwater for long and it is increased by staying underwater. Pretty straightforward!

Shooting

Having better Shooting Skills improve a number of things like faster reloading, improved accuracy, less recoil, and large magazine size. Shooting can be improved by shooting people and completing the Shooting Range challenges for all weapons.

Don’t forget to share any other tips to quickly level these attributes in GTA Online! Hope the guide will help you know how to level up fast in GTA 5 Online.