GTA Online Hydra Guide – How to Unlock Hydra, Where To Buy

GTA Online Heists brought not only heists, but a host of new characters, vehicles, and more. For a long time, fans have waited for new vehicles, especially the VTOL jet Hydra and this GTA Online hydra guide will help you with how to unlock the Hydra and how to buy it.

Grand Theft Auto online is filled with the activities for players to take part in and in order to unlock the Hydra in GTA V online, players have to complete certain heists and in order to unlock Hydra in GTA V Online, you must complete The Fleeca Job and The Prison Break Heists.

Once you complete these missions, you will unlock The Humane Labs Raid. In order to unlock Hydra, you must start The Humane Labs Raid and start the EMP job as a part of this mission and this is where our GTA online Hydra guide comes in that will help you unlock it and where to buy it.

Once you complete the EMP job for The Humane Labs Raid and steal Hydra from a carrier, everyone in your team will unlock the VTOL Warship.

You can check the hyperlink for an overview of how to complete this mission. After unlocking Hydra, bring out your in-game mobile phone and visit the Warstock Cash & Carry website on your in-game browser. Keep on scrolling down until you see the VTOL Warship.

Do note that Hydra will cost you whopping $3 million. Make sure to get your hands on all the Elite Bonuses or purchase a Shark Card to get the jet.

That is all for our GTA Online Hydra guide with tips on how to unlock Hydra and how to buy it.