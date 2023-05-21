GTA Online Gunrunning Business Guide – Bunkers, Weaponized Vehicles, Missions, Mobile Operations

GTA Online Gunrunning Business Guide to help you learn everything you need to know about the newly released GTA Online update. The Gunrunning update brings new operations, weapons, vehicles, and bunkers to GTA Online. It is all about illegal weapons trade. You are required to smuggle high-value weapons around San Andreas as well as manufacturing weaponized vehicles.

To start off, purchase one of the underground bunkers in the Grand Senora Desert to use as a base of operations. Once done, access the laptop inside the bunkers and access the Disruption Logistics website. This should you to resupply or sell weapons and also manage bunker staff, bunker upgrades, and conduct research.

For more help on GTA Online Gunrunning, check out our Weaponized Vehicles Guide, Mobile Operations Guide, and Bunkers Guide.

GTA Online Gunrunning Business Guide

Our GTA Online Gunrunning Business Guide should serve as a Beginner’s Guide to GTA Online Gunrunning Update.

GTA Online Gunrunning Business Beginner’s Guide

Missions

There are three types of missions in GTA Online Gunrunning Update:

Set-Up Missions : Gather Supplies for Manufacturing

: Gather Supplies for Manufacturing Resupply Missions : Getting Supplies after Set-Up Missions

: Getting Supplies after Set-Up Missions Sell Missions: Selling your Product in order to Earn some Serious Cash

Mobile Operations

Initiated from the Mobile Operations Center, these operations require you to complete a certain number of Resupply Missions. Upon completion, you will earn RP and receive discounts on the weaponized vehicles. Mobile Operations also require you to ensure that the featured vehicle stays intact.

Mobile Operations Center is basically a truck that allows you to start new jobs and also serve the role of weapon/vehicle workshop. In order to buy the Mobile Operations Center, get it from Warstock website for $1,225,000. Do note that you must own a bunker in order to purchase a MOC.

Bunkers

These are basically underground bases with living quarters, storage, weapon/vehicle workshop, MOC garage, and a place for you to conduct your research in. You can buy a bunker from the Maze Bank. The cheapest bunker costs $1,165,000 and the most expensive bunker costs $2,375,000.

Weaponized Vehicles

There are six new weaponized vehicles in GTA Online Gunrunning Update, each one with unique weapon and armor. These weaponized vehicles are the APC, the Dune FAV, the Half-Track, the Oppressor, the Tempa, and the Anti-Air Trailer. For more information on these new weaponized vehicles, head over to the link attached above!

Misc. Details

In addition to the things mentioned earlier, you can also enjoy new clothing items, tattoos, hairstyles, MK II status weapons, weapons mods, and a ton of bug fixes. We have separate guides for each of the things mentioned above so make sure to check out our GTA Online Guides Archive for more details.

This is all we have in our GTA Online Gunrunning Business Guide. If you have anything else to add to the guide, let us know in the comments section below!