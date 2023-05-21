GTA 5 Wanted Levels Guide – How To Lower and Raise, What to Expect at Each Wanted Level, 5-Star Wanted Level

Grand Theft Auto 5 would not be Grand Theft Auto if it were not for the insane amount of violence that the player had. However, it is not like you can openly perform acts of terror in the city without expecting some sort of resistance, which comes in the form of cops and security AKA GTA 5 Wanted Levels.

Being a wanted man can be either very fun or horribly irritating, depending on your situation. If you are looking for some entertainment in GTA 5 with nothing particular in mind, then you could attract enough attention to have choppers swarming around in search for you. However, acquire GTA 5 Wanted Levels during a mission or when you have a specific object; and things can turn frustratingly difficult.

Understanding Wanted Levels in GTA 5 – GTA 5 Wanted Levels

The GTA 5 Wanted System is a famous function of the gameplay in the GTA series, and in Grand Theft Auto 5, it has gotten a slight rework. There is no longer a Six Star Wanted Level, meaning you do not end up having the military chase you around the city.

Instead, the GTA 5 Wanted Levels are restricted to five in total, and with an improved AI that is more aggressive, a 5-star GTA 5 Wanted Level can be just as difficult as the 6-star one of the previous games.

The following are the Wanted Levels in Grand Theft Auto 5, along with how you can attain these levels, what to expect, and what tricks you can execute to lower your rating if you do not want a skirmish with the police.

One Star Wanted Level in GTA 5

If you want to get a One Star rating, just go to the nearest civilian on the street, and start beating the crap out of them/her. Then start shooting here and there at random people, and in no time, the police will come with your Wanted level increased. The police will only try to arrest you at this level.

If, however, you decide to threaten them with a vehicle or weapon, they will use lethal force. If it is nighttime, helicopters will try to track you with spotlights. Furthermore, cops in vehicles and on foot will try to establish a line of sight that appears as a cone on your mini-map. This is not anything you cannot handle. You can expect the following police vehicles at One Star:

Police Cruiser

Maverick Helicopter

Sheriff Cruiser

Just evade and run away to a hidden area or garage to lose the cops.

Two Star Wanted Level in GTA 5

If you want to increase your level to Two Stars, just avoiding the police after attaining a One Star level. Make sure you stay in their line of sight. Another way to attain an immediate Two Star wanted level is by trespassing the Bolingbroke Penitentiary.

There will be additional forces that will call for a backup. Police will be more aggressive in their shooting and will also drive in a more aggressive manner. They will also try to block your path with vehicles. Here are the vehicles you can expect:

Police Cruiser

Maverick Helicopter

Sheriff Cruiser

Three Star Wanted Level in GTA 5

A Three Star rating is immediately obtained if you shoot and kill a police officer. Trespassing into Los Santos International Airport’s tarmac area will also give you a Three Star wanted level immediately.

When your rating goes to Three Star, the police will stop trying to arrest you and instead shoot to kill. Police in helicopters will also fire at you and will be much more difficult to fend off. The relatively intelligent AI will play its part here as the police attempt to get to the superior ground and tactically attempt to expend you.

Roadblocks can also be expected, and they will drive aggressively and will attempt to ram your car. Getting out of their line of sight will be much more difficult. The vehicles to expect are:

Police Cruiser

Police Transporter

Maverick Helicopter

Sheriff Cruiser

Four Star Wanted Level in GTA 5

If you survive three stars long enough, your wanted level will increase to Four Star. Trespassing Zancudo Army Base or Human Research Company will also give you Four Stars. The FBI will be introduced at a four-star wanted level. In some remote areas, sharpshooters equipped with assault rifles will be landed to your position from a helicopter.

Police officers will be heavily armed and armored. The AI will now use group tactics and move together in an attempt to kill you. In addition to heavy weapons and ruthless aggression, they will also use tear gas and attempt to ambush you from helicopters. Riot police with shields will also come in an attempt to get close to you and take you down. Vehicles to expect at four-star are:

Police Cruiser

Police Transporter

Maverick Helicopter

Sheriff Cruiser

Sheriff SUV

FIB Cruiser

FIB SUV

Police Riot

Five Star Wanted Level in GTA 5

The Five Star Wanted Level is the ultimate wanted rating in the game. In this level, FBI squads and police forces will attempt to destroy your vehicle with heavy weapons and gunfire. Multiple helicopters will hunt and shoot at you.

When in vehicles, they will attempt to make you spin out or roll, driving very aggressively with heavy rammers to take out your car. There will also be some NOOSE agents who will set up roadblocks to intercept you. Vehicles to expect during a five-star rating:

Police Cruiser

Police Transporter

Maverick Helicopter

Sheriff Cruiser

Sheriff SUV

FIB Cruiser

FIB SUV

Police Riot

This is all we have in our GTA 5 Wanted Levels Guide. Do not forget to share your tips in evading police with different Wanted Levels in the comments section below!