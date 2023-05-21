GTA V Prostitutes, Sex, Strip Clubs and Booty Calls Guide

Our GTA V Prostitutes and Strip Clubs Guide will help you fulfill all your guilty pleasures that you probably sought to do so after firing up your copy of Grand Theft Auto V.

While it is one of the most frowned upon an aspect of the game, it is quite popular among gamers and this GTA V Guide will help you with picking up prostitutes, booty calls, and finding strip clubs for all three characters because, reasons!

GTA V Prostitutes, Sex, Strip Clubs, and Booty Calls

Picking up prostitutes, finding strip clubs, and engaging in sexual activities, in general, is literally a walk in the park but then again, we are talking about Grand Theft Auto V here.

For your convenience, we have designed a map (found below) that will help you find areas where you should be able to pick up Ladies of the Night – open the map in New Tab for full size.

How To Pick Up the Ladies of the Night

The first thing you probably want to know about is how to invite the Ladies of the Night AKA prostitutes into your vehicle of love. Well, the game has a couple of things that are different from previous iterations.

First of all, prostitutes will pay you no attention at you while the sun is up, so you’d better wait until nighttime. Secondly, you won’t find them just anywhere, so we’ve also included a map of the most popular hotspots.

Roll up in a nice car, preferably a sports car, or a cool-looking sedan at least.

You might want to toot your horn if they don’t come to you. Furthermore, make sure you’re not wanted by the police; it’s hard to get in the mood for some lovin’ if you’re forced to dodge bullets every now and then.

It is interesting though to know that there are classes in prostitute choices as well. There are some prostitutes that will not come to you unless you have a nice car and you are dressed in the luxury outfit.

And luckily, they charge the same as usual prostitutes but the way they present themselves and the way they dress outclasses the usual ones.

If you’ve managed to get one of them in the passenger seat, find a secluded area. Most alleyways will do the trick, or a large, empty parking lot. Just make sure there aren’t any cars or pedestrians about, and she’ll be happy.

She will also let you know whether the area you’ve stopped at is unsuitable.

Once she’s happy with the location, you’ll be given a list of options. Each one has a different price, but it suffices to say you’ll probably find them all to be to your satisfaction.

Once the first round is done, you can choose to end the session or try something else.

Booty Calls and Strip Clubs

You have the option of charming your partner during a private dance at the strip club.

Head on down to where the exotic dancers are. This action is also much easier to complete if you’re playing as Trevor and have already purchased the Strip club. Furthermore, keep in mind that certain dancers will not offer the booty call.

Ask for a private session from one of the dancers, and during the session, chat them up and touch them in an effort to increase the like meter.

You can buy the private dance session for 40 dollars. While the dancer proceeds with her movements, you need to make an effort to fill up her like meter. This you do by touching her and seducing her.

Press the R2 button to continue to touch her and seduce her using the X button.

However, you also have to look out for the bouncers if the bouncer outside notices and you aren’t the owners of the club, he can warn you not to touch the dancer. If he notices you three times, you get kicked out of the club.

The trick here is to find the split between the space from whence he emerges. Quickly leave the R2 button as soon as you notice a movement there. If you do not heed the warning, you may be kicked out of the club.

If you manage to fill the like meter, she may give you the option to go home with her. Select this, and then get into a vehicle, picking her up from where she’s waiting behind the club.

Drive to her home and the cinematic covers the rest. Though only a few girls that will agree to ride with you namely Infernus, Juliet, and Sapphire. They will also give you their phone number and send you a sexy picture every now and then.

After a successful booty call, you may receive a sexy picture of your new friend-with-benefits over the phone.

This is all you need to know about GTA V Prostitutes, Sex, Strip Clubs, and Booty Calls Guide. If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to drop them down in the comments section.