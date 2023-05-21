GTA V UFO Locations Guide – All UFO Locations, ‘Aliens’ Easter Egg

GTA V is filled with things to find and collect and UFOs while not sure what is their purpose are to be located and many easter egg hunters have been trying to find their purpose and in this GTA V UFO locations guide we will help you find all the GTA V UFO locations.

GTA 5 has its fair share of Easter Eggs and references and they’re all pretty cool. For example, there’s that wall graffiti near Grove Street that says ‘Welcome back. We missed you last time’, as a reference to GTA: San Andreas, which was also set in Los Santos.

UFO are located in different locations such as one is underwater, one is top of the Mount Chiliad and more and we will help you find them all in this GTA V UFO Locations guide.

However, right now I’m about to tell you about the best kind of references, the extraterrestrial kind. Cue the X-Files theme and let’s get started. There are a total of four UFOs located in GTA V that players can find (That we have found so far) and this is how you can get to them.

This GTA V UFO Locations Guide will help you step-by-step on how to locate the UFO whether they are underground or on the top of the Mount Chiliad and will list all of the UFO location in the GTA 5.

GTA V UFO Locations

UFO #1

Location. The first UFO is found underwater north of the northern coast. See the cluster of islands near the northern tip of the mainland? Head east from the biggest one in a submarine at a depth of about 390 feet. You should find a large sunken saucer sitting on the sea floor here. You can’t enter it, but it’s still pretty damn cool to see.

UFO #2

Location. The second UFO can be found flying high in the sky above the fort Zancudo Army Base. This one seems to be active and has a spinning engine on it which prevents you from landing on it. You can try though.

UFO #3

Location. The third only appears after you’ve achieved 100% completion, at a certain time, and only when it’s raining. Furthermore, it will disappear if you approach it.

Go to the viewing platform at the peak of Mount Chiliad at exactly 3 AM and you should see the UFO. If it’s not raining you can use the weather cheat to cycle through the weather patterns until it rains.

(RT A LB LB LT LT LT X) for Xbox 360, and (R2 X L1 L1 L2 L2 L2 Square) for PlayStation 3.

UFO #4

Location. The fourth and last UFO appears in the skies over the hippy camp in the Sandy Shores, near the south-east corner of the Alamo Sea. While this one does not disappear if you get close, it will push you away, similar to the one in Zancudo Army Base.

That is all for our GTA V UFO locations guide with tips on where to find the UFOs and what is the reward for finding them all.