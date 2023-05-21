GTA V Cheats And Secrets Guides – All Cheats, Secrets, Exploits And Glitches

GTA 5 is huge and no matter how much you have played the game; you will consistently be reminded of the things you can do, secrets that are still there to be discovered, exploits that you can use to game the system to your advantage, and even though you don’t like to cheat in real life, you would definitely like to do in this game and that is where our GTA V Cheats and secrets guide comes in.
GTA V features a huge open-world for the players to explore and has packed it with stuff for players to do and collectibles to find. However, if you are bored with usual stuff you can use cheats and secrets to make the game, even more, fun and this GTA V Cheats and secrets guide will help you with all the GTA V cheats, GTA V secrets, GTA V glitches and more.
What’s stopping you? Is it the lack of information? If so, that’s what you will find in this guide. We have listed every GTA V cheat and secrets guide will help you with exploits and glitches that you can use to your advantage. Still not satisfied? We are sharing few of the hard-to-discover GTA V secrets as well.
GTA V Cheats And Secrets, Exploits and Glitches
Secret Weapons and Cars
GTA V is full of vehicles for players to steal, drive, and destroy and there are a ton of weapons at player’s disposal to wreak havoc in Los Santos and in this section of our GTA V cheats and secrets guide we will discuss all of them.
Exotic Cars
In GTA 5, you will come across a parking lot with all kinds of exotic and rare cars parked in it. These cars are not easily available in the other parts of the world; so make sure you check them out.
Baseball Bat
You can find a Baseball Bat to use as a weapon in GTA 5. This Baseball Bat is pretty lethal and really fun to use. It can be regarded as a secret weapon as it can’t be purchased from any of the stores in the game.
GTA Online Exploits
GTA Online is the online component of GTA V that puts multiplayer players in the vast open-world of Los Santos, however, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t any exploits in GTA Online tha players can’t use to the ir advantage and in this section of our GTA V cheats and secrets guide we will discuss all of the GTA online exploits.
Unlimited Money
This is a pretty decent way of earning some good amount of cash in GTA Online without putting in much effort! What you need to do is to start GTA 5 story mode and then go to Online Play from the Main Menu. However; make sure that you’re playing the game as ‘Invite Only’.
Once you have done this; go to a Liquor Store and rob the store by pointing your gun at the cashier. You can also kill him to get this much quicker.
Note: Sometimes, the cashier will take out a gun to kill you! If this happens; shoot him and take the money from register.
Anyway, after you loot the store; evade the cops and enter Main Menu and then enter Xbox Store. Wait for a while for the store to load and once it loads; press ‘B’ to exit to your game. Now; if you walk into the same store again, you will find the cashier alive with all the money.
GTA V Glitches
Under the Stairs
This is a pretty amazing glitch found in GTA 5 which literally puts the players under some stairs with a view of outside world.
Your character would be able to throw grenades and shoot at the outside world with cops going crazy to find you.
Cannon Door
First of all; in order to get this glitch to work; you must have a sports car.
After you have equipped yourself with a sports car; get to the designated location in the video provided and go through the sliding door of a house.
The sliding gate will literally throw off your car flying to a some distant place.
Get a Clone of your Car
This is glitch found in GTA 5 which lets you get a clone (Duplicate) for free.
The first thing you want to do is to select a vehicle which you would like to duplicate and then park it into a garage. Now the timing is very strict here! You need to switch to any character by holding ‘D’ on your D-Pad the moment your character comes out of the car and shuts its door.
After you have switched to another character; switch back to your initial character and go to garage to find two identical vehicles parked in it. They might be staking upon each other depending upon the space available.
Note: This works for every vehicle in the game including Aircraft.
Buy Properties for Free
This is a amazing way of buying any property for free while playing GTA 5. The only you should have for this is the money to buy the particular property initially and you will get it back later on!
To start; go to any property that you want to buy and purchase it! As soon as you purchase it; enter the Main Menu and replay any mission of your choice (The one you find the easiest).
Note: You must complete the mission in order to get back your money.
Once you complete the mission, you will be asked to save the game. Save it and then save it again manually! Do this successfully and you’ll see that you have the same amount money before purchasing the property along with the property you bought!
Repair your Car for Free
This is an amazing way of repairing your car for free and instantly without having to go to Los Santos Repairing Shop and spending in some bucks.
All you are required to do is to stay in the car you want to repair and hold ‘D’ on the D-Pad and switch to any other character. Once the switch is complete; revert back to your original character at once and you will see your car in brand new condition!
Under the Map
HerpOG’s youtube channel found a way to get under the whole world of GTA 5 where you would be able to spawn all kinds of vehicles and see the entire world from another perspective.
All you need to do is to go to a train track as shown in the video and jump off your car while in speed to get under the map! Refer to the video for more details!
Wall-breach in Cars
Using this glitch, you would be able to wall-breach into any car you want! The only catch here is the strict timing that you need to have in order for it to work.
Just get inside any car and hold ‘D’ on D-Pad and get off the car. Now; as soon as your character comes out of the car, switch to another character and then revert back to your original character to find him stuck in the car.
GTA 5 Xbox 360 Cheats
Health and Armor
B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB(3x)
Super Jump
LT(2x), X, B(2x), LT, X(2x), Left, Right, A
Weapons
Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB(3x)
Invincibility
Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y
Wanted Level Increase
RB(2x), B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
Wanted Level Decrease
RB(2x), B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
Recharge Ability
A(2x), X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A.
Run Faster
Y, Left, Right(2x), LT, LB, X.
Explosive Ammo
Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right(2x), LB(3x).
Explosive Melee Attacks
Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B(3x), LT.
Slow Aiming
X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A. (For the first four times; the code will slow down time. Enter it the fifth time to revert back to normal speed.)
Slidey Cars
Y, RB(2x), Left, RB, LB, RT, LB.
Drunk mode
Y, Right(2x), Left, Right, X, B, Left.
Slow Motion
Y, Left, Right(2x), X, RT, RB. (For the first four times; the code will slow down time. Enter it the fifth time to revert back to normal speed.)
Changing Weather
RT, A, LB(2x), LT(3x), X. (The weather will change each time you enter the code.)
Spawn Buzzard
B(2x), LB, B(3x), LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y. (This cheat must be entered in a large area in order for it to work. Since this is a helicopter; it will not spawn in small space.)
Spawn Caddy
B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A.
Spawn Comet
RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A(2x), X, RB.
Spawn Duster
Right, Left, RB(3x), Left, Y(2x), A, B, LB(2x).
Spawn Limo
RT, Right, LT, Left(2x), RB, LB, B, Right.
Spawn Parachute
Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT(2x), Left(2x), Right, LB.
Spawn Rapid GT
RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT.
Spawn Sanchez
B, A, LB, B(2), LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB(2x).
Spawn Stunt Plane
B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB(2x), Left(2x), A, Y.
Spawn Trashmaster
B, RB, B, RB, Left(2x), RB, LB, B, Right.
GTA 5 Playstation 3 Cheats
Weapons
Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1(3x)
Health and Armor
Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1(3x)
Super Jump
L2(x2), Square, Circle(2x), L2, Square(2x), Left, Right, X
Invincibility
Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle
Wanted Level Increase
R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
Wanted Level Decrease
R1(2x), Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left.
Recharge Ability
A(2x), X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A.
Run Faster
Triangle, Left, Right(2), L2, L1, Square
Explosive Ammo
Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right(2x), L1(3x).
Explosive Melee Attacks
Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle(3), L2.
Slow Aiming
X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A. (For the first four times; the code will slow down time. Enter it the fifth time to revert back to normal speed.)
Slidey Cars
Triangle, R1(2), Left, R1, L1, R2, L1.
Spawn Buzzard
Circle(2x), L1, Circle(3x), L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle. (This cheat must be entered in a large area in order for it to work. Since this is a helicopter; it will not spawn in small space.)
Spawn Caddy
Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X.
Spawn Comet
R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X(2x), Square, R1.
Spawn Duster
Right, Left, R1(3x), Left, Triangle(2x), X, Circle, L1(2x).
Spawn Limo
R2, Right, L2, Left(2x), R1, L1, Circle, Right.
Spawn Parachute
Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2(2x), Left(2x), Right, L1.
Spawn Rapid GT
R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2.
Spawn Sanchez
Circle, X, L1, Circle(2x), L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1(2x).
Spawn Stunt Plane
Circle, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1(2x), Left(2x), X, Triangle.
Spawn Trashmaster
Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left(2x), R1, L1, Circle, Right.
Drunk Mode
Triangle, Right(2x), Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left.
Slow Motion
Triangle, Left, Right(2x), Square, R2, R1. (For the first four times; the code will slow down time. Enter it the fifth time to revert back to normal speed.)
Changing Weather
R2, X, L1(2x), L2(3x), Square. (The weather will change each time you enter the code).
GTA V PC Cheats
Flaming Bullets
INCENDIARY
Explosive Melee Attack
HOTHANDS
Parachute
SKYDIVE
Moon Gravity
FLOATER
Drunk Mode
LIQUOR
Recharge Ability
POWERUP
Slow Mo
SLOWMO(3x)
Skyfall
SKYFALL
BMX
BANDIT
Comet
COMET
Sanchez
OFFROAD
Rapid GT
RAPIDGT
Limo
VINEWOOD
Trashmaster
TRASHED
Buzzard Helicopter
BUZZOFF
Stunt Plane
BARNSTORM
Slow Mo Aim
DEADEYE(3x)
Invincibility
PAINKILLER
Health & Armor
TURTLE
Fast Run
CATCHME
Raise Wanted Level
FUGITIVE
Lower Wanted Level
LAWYERUP
Change Weather
MAKEITRAIN
Slippery Cars
SNOWDAY
That is all for our GTA V Cheats and Secrets guide with tips on all of GTA V Cheats And Secrets, exploits and glitches that players can use to their advantage.
Note: We confirm all these Glitches and Exploits working as of time of writing. Some of these might NOT work for some people as Rockstar Games may have patched them!