GTA V Cheats And Secrets Guides – All Cheats, Secrets, Exploits And Glitches

GTA 5 is huge and no matter how much you have played the game; you will consistently be reminded of the things you can do, secrets that are still there to be discovered, exploits that you can use to game the system to your advantage, and even though you don’t like to cheat in real life, you would definitely like to do in this game and that is where our GTA V Cheats and secrets guide comes in.

GTA V features a huge open-world for the players to explore and has packed it with stuff for players to do and collectibles to find. However, if you are bored with usual stuff you can use cheats and secrets to make the game, even more, fun and this GTA V Cheats and secrets guide will help you with all the GTA V cheats, GTA V secrets, GTA V glitches and more.

What’s stopping you? Is it the lack of information? If so, that’s what you will find in this guide. We have listed every GTA V cheat and secrets guide will help you with exploits and glitches that you can use to your advantage. Still not satisfied? We are sharing few of the hard-to-discover GTA V secrets as well.

For more help on GTA 5, read our Cheats, Property Buying and Fast Money Guide.

GTA V Cheats And Secrets, Exploits and Glitches

Like all the previous games in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, GTA V is full of secrets and features cheats so that players can enjoy. Also, there are exploits and glitches that players can work to their advantage and this GTA V cheats and secrets guide will help you with all the in-game cheat codes, secrets and more.

Secret Weapons and Cars

GTA V is full of vehicles for players to steal, drive, and destroy and there are a ton of weapons at player’s disposal to wreak havoc in Los Santos and in this section of our GTA V cheats and secrets guide we will discuss all of them.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Exotic Cars

In GTA 5, you will come across a parking lot with all kinds of exotic and rare cars parked in it. These cars are not easily available in the other parts of the world; so make sure you check them out.

Baseball Bat

You can find a Baseball Bat to use as a weapon in GTA 5. This Baseball Bat is pretty lethal and really fun to use. It can be regarded as a secret weapon as it can’t be purchased from any of the stores in the game.

GTA Online Exploits

GTA Online is the online component of GTA V that puts multiplayer players in the vast open-world of Los Santos, however, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t any exploits in GTA Online tha players can’t use to the ir advantage and in this section of our GTA V cheats and secrets guide we will discuss all of the GTA online exploits.

Unlimited Money

This is a pretty decent way of earning some good amount of cash in GTA Online without putting in much effort! What you need to do is to start GTA 5 story mode and then go to Online Play from the Main Menu. However; make sure that you’re playing the game as ‘Invite Only’.

Once you have done this; go to a Liquor Store and rob the store by pointing your gun at the cashier. You can also kill him to get this much quicker.

Note: Sometimes, the cashier will take out a gun to kill you! If this happens; shoot him and take the money from register.

Anyway, after you loot the store; evade the cops and enter Main Menu and then enter Xbox Store. Wait for a while for the store to load and once it loads; press ‘B’ to exit to your game. Now; if you walk into the same store again, you will find the cashier alive with all the money.

GTA V Glitches

Under the Stairs

This is a pretty amazing glitch found in GTA 5 which literally puts the players under some stairs with a view of outside world.

Your character would be able to throw grenades and shoot at the outside world with cops going crazy to find you.

Cannon Door

First of all; in order to get this glitch to work; you must have a sports car.

After you have equipped yourself with a sports car; get to the designated location in the video provided and go through the sliding door of a house.

The sliding gate will literally throw off your car flying to a some distant place.

Get a Clone of your Car

This is glitch found in GTA 5 which lets you get a clone (Duplicate) for free.

The first thing you want to do is to select a vehicle which you would like to duplicate and then park it into a garage. Now the timing is very strict here! You need to switch to any character by holding ‘D’ on your D-Pad the moment your character comes out of the car and shuts its door.

After you have switched to another character; switch back to your initial character and go to garage to find two identical vehicles parked in it. They might be staking upon each other depending upon the space available.

Note: This works for every vehicle in the game including Aircraft.

Buy Properties for Free

This is a amazing way of buying any property for free while playing GTA 5. The only you should have for this is the money to buy the particular property initially and you will get it back later on!

To start; go to any property that you want to buy and purchase it! As soon as you purchase it; enter the Main Menu and replay any mission of your choice (The one you find the easiest).

Note: You must complete the mission in order to get back your money.

Once you complete the mission, you will be asked to save the game. Save it and then save it again manually! Do this successfully and you’ll see that you have the same amount money before purchasing the property along with the property you bought!

Repair your Car for Free

This is an amazing way of repairing your car for free and instantly without having to go to Los Santos Repairing Shop and spending in some bucks.

All you are required to do is to stay in the car you want to repair and hold ‘D’ on the D-Pad and switch to any other character. Once the switch is complete; revert back to your original character at once and you will see your car in brand new condition!

Under the Map

HerpOG’s youtube channel found a way to get under the whole world of GTA 5 where you would be able to spawn all kinds of vehicles and see the entire world from another perspective.

All you need to do is to go to a train track as shown in the video and jump off your car while in speed to get under the map! Refer to the video for more details!

Wall-breach in Cars

Using this glitch, you would be able to wall-breach into any car you want! The only catch here is the strict timing that you need to have in order for it to work.

Just get inside any car and hold ‘D’ on D-Pad and get off the car. Now; as soon as your character comes out of the car, switch to another character and then revert back to your original character to find him stuck in the car.

GTA 5 Xbox 360 Cheats

Health and Armor

B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB(3x)

Super Jump

LT(2x), X, B(2x), LT, X(2x), Left, Right, A

Weapons

Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB(3x)

Invincibility

Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y

Wanted Level Increase

RB(2x), B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Wanted Level Decrease

RB(2x), B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Recharge Ability

A(2x), X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A.

Run Faster

Y, Left, Right(2x), LT, LB, X.

Explosive Ammo

Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right(2x), LB(3x).

Explosive Melee Attacks

Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B(3x), LT.

Slow Aiming

X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A. (For the first four times; the code will slow down time. Enter it the fifth time to revert back to normal speed.)

Slidey Cars

Y, RB(2x), Left, RB, LB, RT, LB.

Drunk mode

Y, Right(2x), Left, Right, X, B, Left.

Slow Motion

Y, Left, Right(2x), X, RT, RB. (For the first four times; the code will slow down time. Enter it the fifth time to revert back to normal speed.)

Changing Weather

RT, A, LB(2x), LT(3x), X. (The weather will change each time you enter the code.)

Spawn Buzzard

B(2x), LB, B(3x), LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y. (This cheat must be entered in a large area in order for it to work. Since this is a helicopter; it will not spawn in small space.)

Spawn Caddy

B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A.

Spawn Comet

RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A(2x), X, RB.

Spawn Duster

Right, Left, RB(3x), Left, Y(2x), A, B, LB(2x).

Spawn Limo

RT, Right, LT, Left(2x), RB, LB, B, Right.

Spawn Parachute

Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT(2x), Left(2x), Right, LB.

Spawn Rapid GT

RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT.

Spawn Sanchez

B, A, LB, B(2), LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB(2x).

Spawn Stunt Plane

B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB(2x), Left(2x), A, Y.

Spawn Trashmaster

B, RB, B, RB, Left(2x), RB, LB, B, Right.

GTA 5 Playstation 3 Cheats

Weapons

Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1(3x)

Health and Armor

Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1(3x)

Super Jump

L2(x2), Square, Circle(2x), L2, Square(2x), Left, Right, X

Invincibility

Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle

Wanted Level Increase

R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Wanted Level Decrease

R1(2x), Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left.

Recharge Ability

A(2x), X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A.

Run Faster

Triangle, Left, Right(2), L2, L1, Square

Explosive Ammo

Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right(2x), L1(3x).

Explosive Melee Attacks

Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle(3), L2.

Slow Aiming

X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A. (For the first four times; the code will slow down time. Enter it the fifth time to revert back to normal speed.)

Slidey Cars

Triangle, R1(2), Left, R1, L1, R2, L1.

Spawn Buzzard

Circle(2x), L1, Circle(3x), L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle. (This cheat must be entered in a large area in order for it to work. Since this is a helicopter; it will not spawn in small space.)

Spawn Caddy

Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X.

Spawn Comet

R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X(2x), Square, R1.

Spawn Duster

Right, Left, R1(3x), Left, Triangle(2x), X, Circle, L1(2x).

Spawn Limo

R2, Right, L2, Left(2x), R1, L1, Circle, Right.

Spawn Parachute

Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2(2x), Left(2x), Right, L1.

Spawn Rapid GT

R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2.

Spawn Sanchez

Circle, X, L1, Circle(2x), L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1(2x).

Spawn Stunt Plane

Circle, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1(2x), Left(2x), X, Triangle.

Spawn Trashmaster

Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left(2x), R1, L1, Circle, Right.

Drunk Mode

Triangle, Right(2x), Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left.

Slow Motion

Triangle, Left, Right(2x), Square, R2, R1. (For the first four times; the code will slow down time. Enter it the fifth time to revert back to normal speed.)

Changing Weather

R2, X, L1(2x), L2(3x), Square. (The weather will change each time you enter the code).

GTA V PC Cheats

Flaming Bullets

INCENDIARY

Explosive Melee Attack

HOTHANDS

Parachute

SKYDIVE

Moon Gravity

FLOATER

Drunk Mode

LIQUOR

Recharge Ability

POWERUP

Slow Mo

SLOWMO(3x)

Skyfall

SKYFALL

BMX

BANDIT

Comet

COMET

Sanchez

OFFROAD

Rapid GT

RAPIDGT

Limo

VINEWOOD

Trashmaster

TRASHED

Buzzard Helicopter

BUZZOFF

Stunt Plane

BARNSTORM

Slow Mo Aim

DEADEYE(3x)

Invincibility

PAINKILLER

Health & Armor

TURTLE

Fast Run

CATCHME

Raise Wanted Level

FUGITIVE

Lower Wanted Level

LAWYERUP

Change Weather

MAKEITRAIN

Slippery Cars

SNOWDAY

That is all for our GTA V Cheats and Secrets guide with tips on all of GTA V Cheats And Secrets, exploits and glitches that players can use to their advantage.

Note: We confirm all these Glitches and Exploits working as of time of writing. Some of these might NOT work for some people as Rockstar Games may have patched them!