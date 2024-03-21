Granblue Fantasy Relink Ultimate Difficulty: How Does New Game Plus Work

If you have been wondering whether Granblue Fantasy Relink has a New Game Plus mode or not, as is typical of most RPGs these days, then we have some good news for you. GBF Relink does indeed have NG+. However, it works a bit differently than typical games. This New Game Plus mode in Granblue Fantasy: Relink is known as the Ultimate Difficulty.

Once you finish the main story and Chapter 0 of GBF Relink, you will unlock the Chapter Select option. This allows you to replay any chapter from the game and select its difficulty while keeping all the upgrades you have unlocked so far.

So, unlike most games, you don’t have to complete the game from the start and can simply play from any point in the story.

How to play Granblue Fantasy Relink on Ultimate difficulty

As mentioned before, after finishing the main story and epilogue of GBF Relink, you can replay any Chapter of the game from the Quest Counter. While originally the game only had three difficulty options, now you will see a fourth difficulty setting: Ultimate difficulty.

You can select any chapter and mission within that chapter and then decide which difficulty you want to play on. Regardless of the difficulty you originally finished the game on, you can replay that content on Ultimate difficulty.

As can be expected, Ultimate difficulty in Granblue Fantasy Relink offers quite a challenge. However, that challenge also means far better rewards as you get higher-tier loot from bosses. Think of it as playing story missions on a difficulty level somewhere between Extreme and Maniac.

FYI Don’t confuse Ultimate difficulty with the difficulty settings of missions from the Quest Counter. Ultimate difficulty only applies to story mode missions and is the fourth and final difficulty option, whereas Quest Counter missions have seven difficulty options based on your rank.

When replaying chapters on Ultimate difficulty in Granblue Fantasy Relink, you will also be able to see collectibles such as Wee Pincers that you previously missed out on.

Completing all the chapters, essentially finishing the game again, on ultimate difficulty will also reward you with The Ultimate achievement/trophy in GBF Relink.