Granblue Fantasy Relink All Wee Pincer Locations

Wee Pincers in Granblue Fantasy Relink are small crabs that are scattered across all the chapters in the game, and it is your job to rescue them. Even though the Wee Pincers are rare creatures, they can be pretty easy to spot once you know what you are looking for.

If you save one crab, or Wee Pincer, and take it to the Lil Prince in the Folca hub, you will get the Craby Resonance Sigil. For collecting three, five, and seven Wee Pincers, you will get x10 Rafale Coins, x10 Fortitude Shards, and Stun Power I sigil, respectively.

Once you have collected 20 Wee Pincers, you will unlock the Crabs Are Neat trophy/achievement. Collecting all 45 crabs will unlock the Nothing is Impossible trophy in Granblue Fantasy Relink. In addition to the trophies, you will also need Wee Pincer to complete the missions given by Lil Prince.

There is a specific mission called Save the Crustaceous Rises in Granblue Fantasy Relink that you can complete faster if you collect all Wee Pincers. This mission has two trophies attached to it, “Stuff of Legends” and “Crabvestment Returns,” so completing it would be great if you want to 100% the game.

FYI You can find Wee Pincers even after completing the story. You can backtrack to each chapter, collect them for different rewards and achievements, and leave the chapter right after collecting them.

Now that you know enough about the Wee Pincers in GBF Relink, let’s discuss their locations.

Chapter 1 Wee Pincer locations

Wee Pincer #1

In chapter 1 of Granblue Fantasy Relink, select the Free Fall and move to the right side. Here, you will notice rock steps going up. Climb them, and you will find the crab pretty easily. There are no other Wee Pincers in this chapter, so you can exit the chapter right after collecting this one.

Chapter 2 Wee Pincer locations

Wee Pincer #2

Select the Please Save Tempeal section of Chapter 2, and after a few cutscenes, you will reach an open area right in front of a cave, as shown in the picture above. You will find the second Wee Pincer on the left side rock past the saving point.

Wee Pincer #3

After collecting the last one, cross the cave and turn left. At the edge, you will find a wooden fence, and right next to it, on a wooden platform, you will find the Wee Pincer in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Wee Pincer #4

Before you can reach this Wee Pincer, you must help the villagers. Afterward, enter the cave on the right. You will see an open way with fences on both sides. This rare crab is at the edge of these fences.

Wee Pincer #5

After collecting the last one, move out of the cave in the opposite direction and take the straight path towards the village with big wooden rotating fans. Right before crossing the bridge and entering the town, turn left and get to the rocky ledge.

From here, you can spot another rocky ledge below with some wooden barrels and boxes. The Wee Pincer will be right next to the box near the rope.

Wee Pincer #6

Move inside the village and clear the mob there. Once removed, you will find the crab inside a dirt pit.

Wee Pincer #7

After collecting the last Wee Pincer in Granblue Fantasy Relink, quit the chapter and start it again. This time, you must pick the Fortress Master on the Warpath. After talking to the Knickknack girl, turn around and find the Wee Pincer in the location shown in the picture above.

Wee Pincer #8

After collecting the seventh Wee Pincer, move along the wooden fence on the left edge and take the left to enter the corner. You will find the last Wee pincer in Chapter 2 of GBF Relink.

Chapter 3 Wee Pincer locations

Wee Pincer #9

In Chapter 3, select the The Mines of Tempeal section and move forward to start a cutscene. Here, go through the wind, and on the left side of the pulley structure, you will find the crab next to a wooden structure.

Wee Pincer #10

From the last location, continue moving down and take the wooden staircase. Move a little forward to see a lever on the left. Pull it and move forward to find the crab on the right side of the ramp.

Wee Pincer #11

You must follow the story marker from the last location until a cutscene starts. Now, while doing the Climb the Shaft objective, you will find the Wee Pincer next to the glow of the invisible golden chest puzzle.

Chapter 4 Wee Pincer locations

Wee Pincer #12

Chapter 4 of Granblue Fantasy Relink only has one crab, which you can find after boarding the first ship. Stay on the first level and head to the left corner. You will find the Wee Pincer in the darker area, close to the Autocannon.

All Wee Pincer locations in Chapter 5

Wee Pincer #13

After you reach the ice stage of chapter 5 and are ambushed by the Undead, you can move forward on the right edge to find the Wee Pincer on a spiky rock.

Wee Pincer #14

From the last location, head inside the cave with two ice-covered levels. Head to the upper level with some glowing crystals, and you will find the crab next to the wall.

Wee Pincer #15

Continue progressing until you reach a ledge before the bridge sequence that will drop you into the boss fight. Break the ice with the chest, then drop down on the second ledge to find the Wee Pincer.

Wee Pincer #16

You will not find this Wee Pincer until you get to the room with the first defense sequence with Historiath. Here, you will find a pair of ruins that you must climb to see the crab on top.

Wee Pincer #17

After the first Historiath defense sequence, you must run through the open door and past the Hallowed Ground. Run straight at the edge of the rock shown in the picture; you will find this Wee Pincer in GBF Relink.

Wee Pincer #18

Right before the final boss fight of the chapter, you will find an ice pillar and a couple of chests underneath. Just break the ice to find the crab when you get to the altar.

All Wee Pincer locations in Chapter 6

Wee Pincer #19

To find the first Wee Pincer in chapter 6 of GBF Relink, start with the Relics in the Sand section. As you enter this area, go to your right, and you will find a laid-down, dry-out tress. You will find the crab resting in the shade at this tree’s bottom end.

Wee Pincer #20

Move to the second section from the last location, where you will spot a big wall in the middle. It would be best to climb that wall to find the Wee Pincer on its top.

Wee Pincer #21

Head inside the ruin and look for rocks arranged like a stair. Climb up, and you will notice a sand shower. Inside it is the Wee Pincer in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Wee Pincer #22

Enter the massive desert area with broken buildings and climb the first, as shown in the picture, to find the crab at the top.

Wee Pincer #23

You will find this crab on a rock when you reach the Western Keystone area with the Rock Golem.

Wee Pincer #24

To find this, you must travel to the Eastern Keystone. This crab is on a random pillar. You must use the structures at the sides to jump to the pillars.

Wee Pincer #25

From the right in front of the Northern Keystone, turn left and move to the very end corner with the stone structure. You will find the Wee Pincer tucked in stones at the corner.

Wee Pincer #26

Head to the center of the map at the location shown in the picture above. The crab is underneath the shade of the Stone Structure on the right.

Wee Pincer #27

From the upward levels of the cliffs, as shown in the picture above, you must turn around and jump down on a ledge below to find the Wee Pincer.

All Wee Pincer locations in Chapter 7

Wee Pincer #28

The Wee Pincers in chapter 7 of the Granblue Fantasy Relink are pretty easy to find, as the path is linear. The first crab of chapter 7 is on a stone in the middle of magma.

Wee Pincer #29

During the first chase sequence, you must turn around right after dropping from the first ledge to find this rare crab.

Wee Pincer #30

This one will be found pretty late during the second chase sequence. While moving forward along the magma canal, the crab will be on a lower edge on the left side.

Chapter 8 Wee Pincer locations

Wee Pincer #31

In chapter 8, once you enter the Seedhollow Castle and enter the first room with some Seedhollow soldiers, look for chairs next to the wall on the far end. Beneath one of these chairs, you will find the Wee Pincer.

Wee Pincer #32

From the last location, open the door and head outside. Move along the right side to find a Wee Pincer in the corner of the stone railing.

Wee Pincer #33

Clear the soldiers in the path and enter the next building. Here, take the left, which takes you to the dead end to find the crab on the left-hand side.

Wee Pincer #34

You will find this one by the Omen Stone. The Wee Pincer is in the far corner behind that stone on the left.

Wee Pincer #35

Inside the Castle’s depths is a fountain with this last crab of Chapter 8. It is near the end of the level, so it is pretty easy to spot.

Chapter 9 Wee Pincer locations

Wee Pincer #36

As you start chapter 9 of GBF Relink, you will find some destroyed buildings on the left side. Climb to the top of these, and you will find the crab.

Wee Pincer #37

After you beat the Furycane boss, you will come to paths that lead down the lower and upper levels. On the lower level, continue along the left side wall to find the Wee Pincer in GBF Relink in one of the corners.

Wee Pincer #38

To find this one, you must first defeat the Nagagarmr boss and climb the building on the right-hand side to find the crab at the top.

Wee Pincer #39

You will find this one in the purple lava section on a rock.

Wee Pincer #40

After defeating the Vulkan boss, if you look around, you will notice the Wee Pincer on the ground, waiting for you to pick him up.

Wee Pincer #41

You will find it on one of the floating platforms when you are just about 90m from the Head to the Top of the pillar objective.

FYI There are no Wee Pincers available in Chapter 10 of GBF Relink.

All Wee Pincer locations in Chapter 0

Wee Pincer #42

You will find this Wee Pincer crab when you are forced to play as Id in Granblue Fantasy Relink. Progress through the level, and just before getting to the second scattered supplies, you will see a wooden path going to the right. You will find the crab you are looking for just behind a pillar on the right.

Wee Pincer #43

After clearing all the enemies, you will find the crab behind some wooden boxes near the second cart, where you will find the phantom chest.

Wee Pincer #44

For this one, you must return to the “Pillar of Vayoi.” As soon as you load in, look to the right, and you will find it next to the stone wall.

Wee Pincer #45

On the same path you followed for Wee Pincer #36, you will find a stone structure that blocked your path the last time. Right next to it is the last Wee Pincer in Granblue Fantasy Relink.