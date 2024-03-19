How To Get False Sword Of The Apocalypse In Granblue Fantasy Relink

When purchasing Granblue Fantasy Relink, you might have noticed a unique item, False Sword of the Apocalypse, in the game’s Special and Digital Deluxe Edition. If you are wondering what this reward does, or if you bought the game and are wondering how to get this item, allow me to help out.

To start off, I would like to point out that False Sword of the Apocalypse is a reward available exclusively through the Special Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition of Granblue Fantasy: Relink. You can’t get this weapon for free if you buy the Standard Edition of the game or find it as a loot drop.

How to unlock and redeem False Sword of the Apocalypse in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Claiming the False Sword of the Apocalypse in GBF Relink is pretty simple. It is actually written on the game’s product page as well. You simply have to progress enough to unlock Siero’s Knickknack Shack. Once you have, talk to the NPC and you will be able to get the False Sword of the Apocalypse from the Claim Add-ons option.

FYI Sword of the Apocalypse can only be used by Gran/Djeeta, and any other characters you unlock will not have access to it.

To unlock Siero’s shop, play through the first chapter of Granblue Fantasy Relink and you will eventually meet the shop owner, Sierokarte, in Folca.

Sword of the Apocalypse is already at its max level of 50 and can’t be upgraded further, so it is only useful for the first few hours of the game. Since it is a level 50 weapon, it is somewhere around Stinger weapon quality, so it is not the best. That being said, those early hours of the game become quite easy having such an OP weapon at your disposal.