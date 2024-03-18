Granblue Fantasy Relink Best Mods

Granblue Fantasy Relink has many in-game mechanics that you may not like, but you can tweak them with the help of mods. These mods can ensure you get sigils, customize the HUD, repeat quests an infinite number of times and more.

To install mods for Granblue Fantasy Relink, you will need to download and run the latest version of Reloaded II. Once done, find the “granblue_fantasy_relink.exe” file and register it in the “Reloaded II.” After this, you will need to download the “Granblue Fantasy Relink Utility Manager.” Extract it in the “Mods” folder, and you will need to do the same for the mods you want to install.

Download the mods you want to install and paste them inside the Mods folder of Reloaded II. Now that you know the basics of mods and how to install them in GBF Relink, let’s discuss the best mods you should choose.

TIP It is recommended that you save your game before installing any mod for GBF Relink, as they can corrupt some files and cause your game to crash. Using mods can also be quite risky if you are planning on playing online.

5. Curio Sigils for Silver Centrum

With the Curio Sigils for Silver Centrum mod, you can get curio-specific sigils. To purchase them, head to Serio’s Knickknack Shack and spend Silver Centrum.

You can farm Silver Centrum from many high-level quests, so using these as a currency to buy Curio boxes is not a bad thing if you want to enjoy the game while still taking control of some things.

4. Sigil Rebalance Mod

Another great mod we would recommend for Granblue Fantasy Relink is the Sigil Rebalance Mod. This mod, as the name suggests, will rebalance the sigils and boost some stats of the characters you are playing with.

For example, you can extend the Zeta leap window and extend the attacks to retain Butterflies for characters like Narmaya in GBF Relink by 99%.

3. HUD Customizations

This is a “Special K” injection mod that you can only use if you are using that program. The HUD Customization mod allows you to control how your screen looks while playing the game.

You can remove the elements distracting you and get a clean interface. For example, you can remove Damage numbers, mission icons, markers, etc., from the screen.

2. Infinite Repeat Quest – Cheat Engine

The Infinite Repeat Quest mod in GBF Relink will require to have the Cheat Engine. As the name suggests, this mod will allow you to repeat the quest as many times as you want for farming rare items like the Refinium.

1. GBFR Skill Editor

As the name suggests, the GBFR skill editor mod allows you to edit the skill parameters yourself. This means you can deal as much damage as you want with any skill in Granblue Fantasy Relink. To install it, simply extract the file after downloading it and copy it to the Reloading II mods folder.

After this, save it and ensure you have checked it before hitting the Launch Application button. It is highly recommended that you back up your original game files before using this mod.