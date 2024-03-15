Granblue Fantasy Relink Best Id Build

Id in Granblue Fantasy Relink is known for dealing a lot of damage by switching between his three different forms. With the right Id build in GBF Relink, you can transform him quickly into a Dragon and then enter God mode.

As you unlock Id after completing the story, you will not find any special attack, but right after the basic attacks, you can do big lunges and a combo finisher. As you execute these finishers, the Versalis Gauge will start to fill up. Once it is filled out, you will enter Dragon mode.

In the same way, fill the gauge in Dragon mode with different attacks to enter God mode. Four combo finishers in Dragon mode will let you enter God mode. Both the Dragon and God modes will increase your stats and the way your skills will perform.

You will also gain access to projectile attacks that can do plenty of damage. We will discuss the best skills, sigils, weapons, and optimizations so you can get the most out of this character in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Best Id Skills

Unbound

Scourge

Never Enough

Reginleiv Recidiv

Arcadia

Ragnarok Form

Atonement

Id’s Unbound is a great skill for Id builds in GBF Relink as it will allow you to do a shockwave attack followed by a quick combo and a combo finisher. This will deal a lot of damage to the enemy. Scourge works in the same way and has a wide sword sweep that you can follow with a combo and final finisher.

After this, you can go for the Never Enough skill for this Id build in Granblue Fantasy Relink. It will allow you to close the gap between enemies and you and deal some damage. You will also heal based on the damage you deal.

The Reginleiv Recifiv is recommended because of the projectile attack it does, which you can follow up with the gap closer and combo finisher. For the party-wide utility, you should use the Arcadia, as it will slow down the enemies and allow you to do more combo finishers.

The most important skill is the Ragnarok Form, which allows you to enter the Dragon mode. In this form, all the skills perform better with some additions. The same will happen when you enter god mode.

You can also use the Atonement skill to take damage in place of your allies. The more damage you take, the more you can deal. It will help you a lot during the endgame for party-wide utility.

Best Weapon for Id

If you haven’t unlocked the Terminus weapon for Id so far in Granblue Fantasy Relink, then a leveled-up Susanoo is the best weapon to pick for him. Susanoo comes with amazing traits, like the DMG cap, which you can say is the most important trait in the game.

Best Id Sigils

Damage Cap

Critical Damage

Combo Booster

Combo Finisher

Cascade

Improved Dodge

Versalis Foundation

For Id’s best build, I would recommend using five Damage Cap sigils. This will boost the damage limit of attacks, which is really important while playing as Id.

Critical Damage is another great Sigil for Id in Granblue Fantasy Relink, as it boosts the chances of critical hits to deal additional damage while performing combo finishers. The Combo Finisher sigil also boosts the power of the combo finisher you perform.

You can couple this sigil with the Combo Booster, which boosts the damage with each hit. However, you will need to attack quickly to take full advantage of this sigil. If you delay attacks, the effect will reset, and you will need to start again.

The Cascade sigil will work pretty well for Id build in GBF Relink and shorten the cooldown time when you hit a foe. Together with the Improved Dodge, this strengthens your defense and allows you to dodge more attacks.

The most important sigil for this build will be the Versalis Foundation, as it will help you transform into a dragon quickly and then enter the god mode.

Best Party Composition

For the best party composition for Id, we recommend you go with the following characters:

Cagliostro

Narmaya

Vane

As you know, this endgame Id build in Granblue Fantasy Relink is best for the DPS; you will need to ensure that the other members cover the bases where you lack. Cagliostro is one of the best characters to help you debuff the enemies. She cannot only debuff but also deal a lot of damage. With her, you can deal a lot of damage to the enemies you are facing.

Besides her, you should also go for Narmaya, as she will help you a lot in dealing damage to the opponents. Narmaya even has some abilities that can heal the whole party so she will fulfill the support role as well.

The last team member whom I will recommend when creating a party around Id would be Vane. Vane can act as a tank and take a lot of damage while giving you the opportunity to attack enemies.

Vane is the tankiest character in Granblue Fantasy Relink, with excellent utility for the whole party and the ability to dish out a lot of damage when needed. You can use him as the frontline fighter and take cover behind him to deal with the bosses.