Gotham Knights Max Level: What’s The Level Cap?

Gotham Knights features a traditional role-playing system of earning experience points (XP) to level up your character. Gotham City has been expanded for this very reason with a ton of activities to do and complete at will. That includes the main storyline missions, several types of side missions, hunting down collectibles, and more.

Furthermore, as you level up, you will advance in your skill trees to unlock new abilities and skills. You will need these talents to take down the many criminals running Gotham City from the shadows.

There is obviously a level cap in place. If you are wondering about how many levels you can achieve to unlock that many skills in your skill trees, keep reading.

What’s the max level in Gotham Knights?

If you are playing the game for the first time, then the maximum level you can reach in Gotham Knights is level 30.

The initial level-up will be easy, but to get all 30 ability points you must complete the main storyline and all of the side missions. Moreover, on every level up, you will receive 1 point that you can invest in your character skills trees.

Furthermore, it is crucial to understand that there is a difference between character level and character power level. You must acquire new weapons, armor, and other ranged items to strengthen your character in health, damage, and defense. The development of characters is essential since enemies scale with your level.

One good thing about this leveling-up system is that you can switch between characters as you want. There is no need to level up each character individually. It means if you are on level 15, then all four characters will have level 15 and you can invest the points earned on your character of choice.

Gotham Knights’ New Game+ level cap

Once you have beaten the game, you will have the option to start a second playthrough in New Game Plus mode. The second playthrough will allow you to develop your character further as the max level cap will be raised by another 10 levels to level 40.

The increase in the level cap means you can earn some extra points to invest in your abilities and become a formidable knight in the game. However, it would be best if you were careful while using the earned points as there’s currently no way to respec the invested skill points.

There are still a lot of activities to do after completing the main storyline. You do not have to worry about finding ways to earn XP and level up.