Our God of War Talismans Guide will tell you everything there is to know about Talismans in God of War 4. Everything from what they do to how to get them will be mentioned.
For a detailed guide on Atreus and Kratos Armor, be sure to refer to our Armor Guide by heading over to the page.
God of War Talismans
There exists a variety of Talismans and each possesses its own perks and boosts. They can be either found, earned or crafted. You need to either defeat bosses, look around for legendary chests or collect items to craft them. Now while a few of these Talismans can be crafted, the majority is earned by in-game progress.
The sad thing is you can only have one Talisman equipped at any time in God of War. They will usually give you a boost in a certain stat and a special bonus. They do have a cooldown before they can be used again, so remember to time them in order to get the max out of them.
Let us go ahead, look at each Talisman individually, and see the levels, resources and their locations.
Also, be sure to check out our Enchantments Guide by heading over to the link for more help on all types of Enchantments in the game.
Best Talismans in God of War
The following are a few special talismans that can greatly help in the game if you find them towards the start of the game. Most of these, you will be able to find within the first 4-5 hours of the game. It is best that you find them as soon as you can to make an easy sailing from then on.
The Golden Talisman of Protection
To find the talisman, go to the Stone Falls which is an area in the northeast part of the temple. In the storyline, you have to come here to access Veithurgard, but there also is a hidden area in the temple.
In Stone Falls, you will have to solve a puzzle to open the door across the bridge. After having opened the door, knock down the bridge and get to the door that leads back to the Revenant Arena. In the arena, you will now be able to open another door to your right where you will find the talisman inside a legendary chest.
This talisman has the ability to heal you faster than you would otherwise. After being hit by an attack, this talisman begins to heal you instantly and at a vigorous pace.
It also increases the defense of the shield. While you are blocking with the shield, this talisman will increase your defense stat making it easier to block strong attacks and deflect the weaker ones.
However, the most applicable use of this talisman is that it lengthens the parrying window after you successfully deflect an attack. While using this talisman, you will not have to make a timely encroachment instantly after the deflection. Instead, the talisman will allow you to strike back after the deflection.
Amulet of Kvasir
When you are exploring the Alfheim, you will eventually come across the Light Elf Sanctuary. There you will have to find the Realm Tear past the crank gate. Having found it, continue across the bridge made of roots. There you will be able to see your start point for the area.
Break the roots with an axe throw to make a cave appear. Drop down into it and go along to reach a room with a wheel crank. Once there, solve the puzzle to make the legendary chest appear. In it, you will find the Amulet of Kvasir.
This talisman grants a passive ability called the Realm Shift. This essentially allows you to slow down time when you successfully dodge an attack.
There is a temporary slowdown of time when you dodge an attack which allows you to launch a counter attack and seriously damage your opponent. This talisman is especially useful against Valkyries later on in the game.
Shattered Gauntlet of Ages
This is a very useful talisman that unleashes a wave of damage that stuns all enemies for a while. This talisman comes in handy when you encounter a horde of enemies. Along with that, it also has 3 enchantment slots so you can make a hell of a Talisman out of it.
You will find this talisman on the Family Business mission.
All God of War Talismans
The following is the lists of all Talismans in God of War 4 in order of their rarity, along with their specs.
Common Talisman
Talisman of Resolute Might
Cost: 3000 Hacksilver
Location: Can be bought from the shop
This Talisman grants a small strength boost, when your health falls to critically low levels.
- Level 1: 4 Strength and 2 Defence
- Level 2: needs 2250 Hacksilver
- Level 3: needs 3500/4 Hacksilver/Dust of Realms
- Level 4: needs 6000/7 Hacksilver/Dust of Realms
Talisman of Concentrated Vitality
Cost: –
Location: Found in the Witch’s Cave in Legendary Chest
This talisman gives you a small health boost.
- Level 1: 4 Vitality and 2 Defence
- Level 2: needs 3250 Hacksilver
- Level 3: needs 4500/4 Hacksilver/Dust of Realms
- Level 4: needs 7000/7 Hacksilver/Dust of Realms
Talisman of Resolute Protection
Cost: 3000
Location: Can be purchased at the shop
Provides a damage immune barrier for a few seconds when health falls below critical levels.
- Level 1: 4 Vitality and 2 Defence
- Level 2: needs 2250 Hacksilver
- Level 3: needs 3500/4 Hacksilver/Dust of Realms
Talisman of Rejuvenating Fury
Cost: 5000 Hacksilver
Location: Can be purchased at the shop
Releases a shockwave which does burst damage. Also heals the player for a small amount for every successful stun grab.
- Level 2: 6 Strength, 2 Defence and 4 cooldown
- Level 3: needs 2250 Hacksilver
- Level 4: needs 3500/4 Hacksilver/Dust of Realm
Talisman of Eternal Fury
Cost: 7000 hacksilver
Location: Can be purchased at the shop
Gives you a burst of rage.
- Level 2: 6 Strength, 4 Defence
- Level 3: needs 10000 Hacksilver
- Level 4: needs 15000/4 Hacksilver/Dust of Realm
Rare Talismans
Horn of Heimdall
Cost:10000/7 Hacksilver/Dust of Realms
Location: Found in Veithurgard—Dauði Hamarr Drop
A powerful attack with knockback and stun damage. A level 3 talisman, reduces runic cooldowns on blocks and parries, and stuns all nearby enemies.
- Level 3: 10 defence
- Level 4: 12 defence
- Level 5: 14 defence
- Level 6: 16 defence
Talisman of Betrayal
Cost: 5000/4 Hacksilver/Dust of Realms
Location: Complete Favour Fáfnir’s Hoard to get this Talisman
Slows down time when you press R3. Ranged attacks done during the slowed time effect deal more damage.
- Level 3: 4 defence and 6 cooldown reduction
- Level 4: 6 defence and 8 cooldown reduction
- Level 5: 8 defence and 10 cooldown reduction
- Level 6: 10 defence and 14 cooldown reduction
The Golden Talisman of Protection
Cost: 5000/4 Hacksilver/Dust of Realms
Location: You will find this talisman in the Lake of the Nine. However, you will first have to unlock the temple amidst the lake.
- Level 3: 8 strength and 12 defence
- Level 4: 10 strength and 14 defence
- Level 5: 12 strength and 16 Defence
Amulet of Kvasir
Cost: 12000/4 Hacksilver/Dust of Realms
Location: You will be able to find this talisman once you have unlocked Alfheim.
- Level 2: 4 Defence, 6 Vitality, 1.2 second realm shift duration.
- Level 3: 4 Defence, 8 Vitality, 1.5 second realm shift duration.
Epic Talismans
Talisman of Cursed Power
Cost: 32000/5/2000 Hacksilver/Niflheim Alloy/Mist Echoes
Location: Toxic maze in Niflheim
Arguably One of the best Talisman albeit very hard to acquire and update. That is why we did not include it in our best Talisman list, we were considering ease of attainment as well. This talisman, much like the deadly maze it was found in, blows out a deadly mist that significantly weakens enemy stats. Giving you the edge over them in almost all cases.
- Level 5: 8 runic and 16 Defense
- Level 6: 10 runic and 18 Defense
- Level 7: 12 runic and 20 Defense
- Level 8: 15 runic and 22 Defense
Shattered Gauntlet of Ages
Location: Found in Northri Stronghold in the TravelerDrop
A special talisman that can send out a shockwave throwing enemies around you away, and staggering large enemies. It’s power increases with every enchantment. It can initially hold one enchantment, but upgrades add more sockets.
- Level 3: 1 Socket and 8 Defence
- Level 4: 2 Sockets and 13 Defence
- Level 5: 3 Sockets and 17 Defence
Talisman of the Realms
Location: Defeat the Valkyrie Kara, and you’ll be rewarded with this along with her helmet.
Gives you the Realm Shift ability, which greatly slows down enemies around you. The duration increases with each level.
- Level 6: 8 Strength, 13 Defence and 14 cooldown
- Level 7: 10 Strength, 15 Defence and 16 cooldown
Charm of Infinite Storms
Location: Crafted from Brok or Sindri
Your attacks cannot be interrupted and you take less damage.
Level 4: 12 Runic, 8 Defence and 4 cooldown
Aegir’s Protection
Location: Obtained from a Dark Elf Lord during the Deus Ex Malachite sidequest
You gain a shielded zone in which Your attacks cannot be interrupted and you get a little bit of health.
- Level 3: 8 defence and 1 Socket
- Level 4: 13 Defence and 2 Sockets
Legendary Talismans
Sinmara’s Cinder
Cost: 32000/16/8 Hacksilver/Smoldering Ember/Crest of Flame
Location: Found in Muspelheim Shop
You take less damage and it reduces the chance of your attack being blocked. Also applies a burning debuff on enemies. This special Magma Shield lasts for 7.8 seconds.
- Level 5: 10 strength, 8 defence and 6 Vitality
- Level 6: 14 strength, 13 defence and 10 Vitality
- Level 7: 20 strength, 17 defence and 12 Vitality