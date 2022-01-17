Our God of War Talismans Guide will tell you everything there is to know about Talismans in God of War 4. Everything from what they do to how to get them will be mentioned.

God of War Talismans

There exists a variety of Talismans and each possesses its own perks and boosts. They can be either found, earned or crafted. You need to either defeat bosses, look around for legendary chests or collect items to craft them. Now while a few of these Talismans can be crafted, the majority is earned by in-game progress.

The sad thing is you can only have one Talisman equipped at any time in God of War. They will usually give you a boost in a certain stat and a special bonus. They do have a cooldown before they can be used again, so remember to time them in order to get the max out of them.

Let us go ahead, look at each Talisman individually, and see the levels, resources and their locations.

Best Talismans in God of War

The following are a few special talismans that can greatly help in the game if you find them towards the start of the game. Most of these, you will be able to find within the first 4-5 hours of the game. It is best that you find them as soon as you can to make an easy sailing from then on.

The Golden Talisman of Protection

To find the talisman, go to the Stone Falls which is an area in the northeast part of the temple. In the storyline, you have to come here to access Veithurgard, but there also is a hidden area in the temple.

In Stone Falls, you will have to solve a puzzle to open the door across the bridge. After having opened the door, knock down the bridge and get to the door that leads back to the Revenant Arena. In the arena, you will now be able to open another door to your right where you will find the talisman inside a legendary chest.

This talisman has the ability to heal you faster than you would otherwise. After being hit by an attack, this talisman begins to heal you instantly and at a vigorous pace.

It also increases the defense of the shield. While you are blocking with the shield, this talisman will increase your defense stat making it easier to block strong attacks and deflect the weaker ones.

However, the most applicable use of this talisman is that it lengthens the parrying window after you successfully deflect an attack. While using this talisman, you will not have to make a timely encroachment instantly after the deflection. Instead, the talisman will allow you to strike back after the deflection.

Amulet of Kvasir

When you are exploring the Alfheim, you will eventually come across the Light Elf Sanctuary. There you will have to find the Realm Tear past the crank gate. Having found it, continue across the bridge made of roots. There you will be able to see your start point for the area.

Break the roots with an axe throw to make a cave appear. Drop down into it and go along to reach a room with a wheel crank. Once there, solve the puzzle to make the legendary chest appear. In it, you will find the Amulet of Kvasir.

This talisman grants a passive ability called the Realm Shift. This essentially allows you to slow down time when you successfully dodge an attack.

There is a temporary slowdown of time when you dodge an attack which allows you to launch a counter attack and seriously damage your opponent. This talisman is especially useful against Valkyries later on in the game.

Shattered Gauntlet of Ages

This is a very useful talisman that unleashes a wave of damage that stuns all enemies for a while. This talisman comes in handy when you encounter a horde of enemies. Along with that, it also has 3 enchantment slots so you can make a hell of a Talisman out of it.

You will find this talisman on the Family Business mission.

All God of War Talismans

The following is the lists of all Talismans in God of War 4 in order of their rarity, along with their specs.

Common Talisman

Talisman of Resolute Might

Cost: 3000 Hacksilver

Location: Can be bought from the shop

This Talisman grants a small strength boost, when your health falls to critically low levels.

Level 1: 4 Strength and 2 Defence

Level 2: needs 2250 Hacksilver

Level 3: needs 3500/4 Hacksilver/Dust of Realms

Level 4: needs 6000/7 Hacksilver/Dust of Realms

Talisman of Concentrated Vitality

Cost: –

Location: Found in the Witch’s Cave in Legendary Chest

This talisman gives you a small health boost.

Level 1: 4 Vitality and 2 Defence

Level 2: needs 3250 Hacksilver

Level 3: needs 4500/4 Hacksilver/Dust of Realms

Level 4: needs 7000/7 Hacksilver/Dust of Realms

Talisman of Resolute Protection

Cost: 3000

Location: Can be purchased at the shop

Provides a damage immune barrier for a few seconds when health falls below critical levels.

Level 1: 4 Vitality and 2 Defence

Level 2: needs 2250 Hacksilver

Level 3: needs 3500/4 Hacksilver/Dust of Realms

Talisman of Rejuvenating Fury

Cost: 5000 Hacksilver

Location: Can be purchased at the shop

Releases a shockwave which does burst damage. Also heals the player for a small amount for every successful stun grab.

Level 2: 6 Strength, 2 Defence and 4 cooldown

Level 3: needs 2250 Hacksilver

Level 4: needs 3500/4 Hacksilver/Dust of Realm

Talisman of Eternal Fury

Cost: 7000 hacksilver

Location: Can be purchased at the shop

Gives you a burst of rage.

Level 2: 6 Strength, 4 Defence

Level 3: needs 10000 Hacksilver

Level 4: needs 15000/4 Hacksilver/Dust of Realm

Rare Talismans

Horn of Heimdall

Cost:10000/7 Hacksilver/Dust of Realms

Location: Found in Veithurgard—Dauði Hamarr Drop

A powerful attack with knockback and stun damage. A level 3 talisman, reduces runic cooldowns on blocks and parries, and stuns all nearby enemies.

Level 3: 10 defence

Level 4: 12 defence

Level 5: 14 defence

Level 6: 16 defence

Talisman of Betrayal

Cost: 5000/4 Hacksilver/Dust of Realms

Location: Complete Favour Fáfnir’s Hoard to get this Talisman

Slows down time when you press R3. Ranged attacks done during the slowed time effect deal more damage.

Level 3: 4 defence and 6 cooldown reduction

Level 4: 6 defence and 8 cooldown reduction

Level 5: 8 defence and 10 cooldown reduction

Level 6: 10 defence and 14 cooldown reduction

The Golden Talisman of Protection

Cost: 5000/4 Hacksilver/Dust of Realms

Location: You will find this talisman in the Lake of the Nine. However, you will first have to unlock the temple amidst the lake.

Level 3: 8 strength and 12 defence

Level 4: 10 strength and 14 defence

Level 5: 12 strength and 16 Defence

Amulet of Kvasir

Cost: 12000/4 Hacksilver/Dust of Realms

Location: You will be able to find this talisman once you have unlocked Alfheim.

Level 2: 4 Defence, 6 Vitality, 1.2 second realm shift duration.

Level 3: 4 Defence, 8 Vitality, 1.5 second realm shift duration.

Epic Talismans

Talisman of Cursed Power

Cost: 32000/5/2000 Hacksilver/Niflheim Alloy/Mist Echoes

Location: Toxic maze in Niflheim

Arguably One of the best Talisman albeit very hard to acquire and update. That is why we did not include it in our best Talisman list, we were considering ease of attainment as well. This talisman, much like the deadly maze it was found in, blows out a deadly mist that significantly weakens enemy stats. Giving you the edge over them in almost all cases.

Level 5: 8 runic and 16 Defense

Level 6: 10 runic and 18 Defense

Level 7: 12 runic and 20 Defense

Level 8: 15 runic and 22 Defense

Shattered Gauntlet of Ages

Location: Found in Northri Stronghold in the TravelerDrop

A special talisman that can send out a shockwave throwing enemies around you away, and staggering large enemies. It’s power increases with every enchantment. It can initially hold one enchantment, but upgrades add more sockets.

Level 3: 1 Socket and 8 Defence

Level 4: 2 Sockets and 13 Defence

Level 5: 3 Sockets and 17 Defence

Talisman of the Realms

Location: Defeat the Valkyrie Kara, and you’ll be rewarded with this along with her helmet.

Gives you the Realm Shift ability, which greatly slows down enemies around you. The duration increases with each level.

Level 6: 8 Strength, 13 Defence and 14 cooldown

Level 7: 10 Strength, 15 Defence and 16 cooldown

Charm of Infinite Storms

Location: Crafted from Brok or Sindri

Your attacks cannot be interrupted and you take less damage.

Level 4: 12 Runic, 8 Defence and 4 cooldown

Aegir’s Protection

Location: Obtained from a Dark Elf Lord during the Deus Ex Malachite sidequest

You gain a shielded zone in which Your attacks cannot be interrupted and you get a little bit of health.

Level 3: 8 defence and 1 Socket

Level 4: 13 Defence and 2 Sockets

Legendary Talismans

Sinmara’s Cinder

Cost: 32000/16/8 Hacksilver/Smoldering Ember/Crest of Flame

Location: Found in Muspelheim Shop

You take less damage and it reduces the chance of your attack being blocked. Also applies a burning debuff on enemies. This special Magma Shield lasts for 7.8 seconds.