How To Get To Sanctuary Grove In God Of War: Ragnarok

God of War: Ragnarok is a huge game with a large number of unique places to discover. These areas majorly serve as interest points of the main story, but some are also there just to link up the previous games and provide a nostalgic experience upon visit.

However, not all of these locations will become available at once. Some locations require you to reach a particular point within the game before you can get access to them.

Sanctuary Grove, for example, is a special location that will not be available immediately. This is the same place where you took Atreus when he became seriously ill.

If you want to return, read on to know what requirements must be filled before Sanctuary Grove will open for you in God of War: Ragnarok.

Sanctuary Grove’s location

The only way to reach Sanctuary Grove is through a Mystic Gateway. However, you will not be able to unlock that Mystic Gateway without first beating God of War: Ragnarok.

That means you will have to wait around 25-30 hours which is what it takes on average to finish the main storyline (campaign) before you can enter Sanctuary Grove.

Do take note that God of War: Ragnarok has a post-story secret ending and several activities to do after beating the game. Reaching Sanctuary is one of those post-story activities.

The Realms of War is the last quest that you will complete to finish the main storyline. Once you defeat Odin and go through the credits, you will return to the game again to find all remaining collectibles and complete all pending quests and activities for a 100-percent completion run.

Here, make your way to Sindri’s house and speak with Ratatoskr. He will thank you for all your help and reward you with a bag full of Yggdrasil’s Seeds.

You collect Yggdrasil’s Seeds throughout your progression to unlock Mystic Gateways. The bag of seeds Ratatoskr gives you at the end will allow you to activate any remaining Mystic Gateways.

You will be able to unlock fast travel to all realms and all of the Mystic Gateways within, including Sanctuary Grove.