You will be traveling back and forth between all nine realms in God of War: Ragnarok to either find collectibles, complete quests or just explore.

It would be tiresome if you were forced to travel all of that distance on foot. Thankfully, God of War: Ragnarok features a fast-travel system where you can enter Mystic Gateways to fast-travel to far-off locations.

Unlike the first game though, you are now given Yggdrasil Realm Seeds to unlock more Gateways and paths into other realms. That adds another collectible type for you to find.

The following guide will tell you how to fast travel in God of War: Ragnarok. That includes unlocking new Mystic Gateways and finding all the Yggdrasil Seeds you need.

How to unlock Mystic Gateways for fast travel

There are a total of 38 Mystic Gateways (fast travel points) in God of War: Ragnarok. These portals are scattered all across the nine realms and you can only travel between activated/discovered Gateways.

You will, however, only have access to some of them and must unlock the remaining Mystic Gateways over the course of progression.

The ability to fast travel will not be available for use at the beginning of the game. It will be unlocked automatically when you complete the Surviving Fimbulwinter quest.

Once Sindri has explained to you how Mystic Gateways work, you can use them to fast travel in the game.

You will initially only be able to fast travel in Svartalfheim though but as you find more Yggdrasil Seeds, more realms will open up to you for fast travel.

How to find/use Mystic Gateways for fast travel

Mystic Gateways need to be activated before they can be used. Keep an eye out for an archway made up of blue stones while exploring. When you find one, the game will automatically add the Mystic Gateway location to your map as a blue icon.

Interact with a Mystic Gateway to spawn a literal door. Choose a destination (realm) and then choose an activated/available Mystic Gateway location inside that realm. Then walk through the Gateway to come out the other side.

Unlike other games, you cannot fast-travel in God of War: Ragnarok by selecting a location on the map. You have to physically reach a Mystic Gateway to fast travel.

How to find more Yggdrasil Seeds

Yggdrasil Seeds are used to unlock new Mystic Gateways in God of War: Ragnarok. They are, hence, one of the most important resources to find because, without them, you will not be able to unlock all of the fast-travel points in the game.

You have to only complete the main storyline to get some Yggdrasil Seeds, after which you can start focusing on favors and other side quests.

Brok and Sindri, for example, will give you your first seed at the end of the prologue. You can complete the Crucible favor for more Yggdrasil Seeds.

Yggdrasil Seeds cannot be wasted, so you do not have to be concerned about running short. Feel free to use them as you find them to unlock access to new realms.