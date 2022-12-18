God Of War: Ragnarok Runic Attack Locations

Kratos has a total of three different weapons in his possession in God of War Ragnarok that have their own different light and heavy runic attacks.
These special attacks allow Kratos to comb through the hordes of enemies, helping him in battle upon use. However, runic attacks are not unlocked but are rather found throughout the different realms.
The heavy runic attacks are the most powerful abilities you can slot into your weapons. The light runic attacks, on the other hand, are equally powerful but are more attuned to set up follow-up attacks.
You can do a heavy runic attack by holding L1 and tapping R2. To do a light runic attack, you hold L1 but tap R1.
The following guide will tell you how to get all runic attacks across all realms in God of War: Ragnarok.
Leviathan Axe light runic attacks
|Light Runic Attack (Axe)
|Realm
|Location
|Source
|Winter’s Bite
|Midgard
|Lower Wildwoods
|Huntress
|Njord’s Tempest
|Svartalfheim
|Althjof’s Rig
|Legendary Chest
|Skadi’s Edge
|Alfheim
|The Strond
|Legendary Chest
|Wrath of the Frost Ancient
|Vanaheim
|The Southern Wilds
|Legendary Chest
|Hel’s Touch
|Alfheim
|The Forbidden Sands
|Legendary Chest
Leviathan Axe heavy runic attacks
|Heavy Runic Attack (Axe)
|Realm
|Location
|Source
|Breath of Thamur
|Niflheim
|The Raven Tree
|Legendary Chest
|Fog of Fimbulwinter
|Svartalfheim
|Myrkr Tunnels
|Legendary Chest
|Ivaldi’s Anvil
|Midgard
|The Derelict Outpost
|Legendary Chest
|Leviathan’s Roar
|Vanaheim
|Freyr’s Camp
|Legendary Chest
|Mists of Helheim
|Vanaheim
|Cliffside Ruins
|Legendary Chest
Blades of Chaos light runic attacks
|Light Runic Attack (Blades)
|Realm
|Location
|Source
|Cyclone of Chaos
|Midgard
|Raider Stronghold
|Legendary Chest
|Rampage of the Furies
|Vanaheim
|Vanir Shrine
|Legendary Chest
|Helios Flare
|Vanaheim
|Abandoned Village
|Legendary Chest
|Hades Retribution
|Alfheim
|Temple of Light
|Legendary Chest
|Flames of Anguish
|Svartalfheim
|The Forge
|Dreki (first encounter)
Blades of Chaos heavy runic attacks
|Heavy Runic Attack (Blades)
|Realm
|Location
|Source
|Atlas Eruption
|Svartalfheim
|The Forge
|Legendary Chest
|Meteoric Slam
|Niflheim
|The Raven Tree
|Legendary Chest
|Nemean Crush
|Alfheim
|The Forbidden Sands
|Legendary Chest
|Tame the Beast
|Helheim
|The Gleaming Bale
|Legendary Chest
|Tartarus Rage
|Midgard
|Raider Hideout
|Legendary Chest
Draupnir Spear light runic attacks
|Light Runic Attack (Spear)
|Realm
|Location
|Source
|Huldra Charge
|Svartalfheim
|Sindri’s House
|Forging Destiny quest
|Whisper of the World
|Vanaheim
|The Jungle
|Legendary Chest
|Mountain Splitter
|Svartalfheim
|Nidavellir
|Spirit of Rebellion favor
|Thrust of a Thousand Soldiers
|Helheim
|Shipyard of the Fallen
|Legendary Chest
Draupnir Spear heavy runic attacks
|Heavy Runic Attack (Spear)
|Realm
|Location
|Source
|Artillery of the Ancients
|Vanaheim
|Frey’s Camp
|Dreki (second encounter)
|Honor the Fallen
|Vanaheim
|The Plains
|Legendary Chest
|The Finger of Ruin
|Niflheim
|The Raven Tree
|Legendary Chest
|Vindsvalr’s Windstorm
|Muspelheim
|Burning Cliffs
|Flame Phantom