God Of War: Ragnarok Runic Attack Locations

Kratos has a total of three different weapons in his possession in God of War Ragnarok that have their own different light and heavy runic attacks.

These special attacks allow Kratos to comb through the hordes of enemies, helping him in battle upon use. However, runic attacks are not unlocked but are rather found throughout the different realms.

The heavy runic attacks are the most powerful abilities you can slot into your weapons. The light runic attacks, on the other hand, are equally powerful but are more attuned to set up follow-up attacks.

You can do a heavy runic attack by holding L1 and tapping R2. To do a light runic attack, you hold L1 but tap R1.

The following guide will tell you how to get all runic attacks across all realms in God of War: Ragnarok.

Leviathan Axe light runic attacks

Light Runic Attack (Axe) Realm Location Source Winter’s Bite Midgard Lower Wildwoods Huntress Njord’s Tempest Svartalfheim Althjof’s Rig Legendary Chest Skadi’s Edge Alfheim The Strond Legendary Chest Wrath of the Frost Ancient Vanaheim The Southern Wilds Legendary Chest Hel’s Touch Alfheim The Forbidden Sands Legendary Chest

Leviathan Axe heavy runic attacks

Heavy Runic Attack (Axe) Realm Location Source Breath of Thamur Niflheim The Raven Tree Legendary Chest Fog of Fimbulwinter Svartalfheim Myrkr Tunnels Legendary Chest Ivaldi’s Anvil Midgard The Derelict Outpost Legendary Chest Leviathan’s Roar Vanaheim Freyr’s Camp Legendary Chest Mists of Helheim Vanaheim Cliffside Ruins Legendary Chest

Blades of Chaos light runic attacks

Light Runic Attack (Blades) Realm Location Source Cyclone of Chaos Midgard Raider Stronghold Legendary Chest Rampage of the Furies Vanaheim Vanir Shrine Legendary Chest Helios Flare Vanaheim Abandoned Village Legendary Chest Hades Retribution Alfheim Temple of Light Legendary Chest Flames of Anguish Svartalfheim The Forge Dreki (first encounter)

Blades of Chaos heavy runic attacks

Heavy Runic Attack (Blades) Realm Location Source Atlas Eruption Svartalfheim The Forge Legendary Chest Meteoric Slam Niflheim The Raven Tree Legendary Chest Nemean Crush Alfheim The Forbidden Sands Legendary Chest Tame the Beast Helheim The Gleaming Bale Legendary Chest Tartarus Rage Midgard Raider Hideout Legendary Chest

Draupnir Spear light runic attacks

Light Runic Attack (Spear) Realm Location Source Huldra Charge Svartalfheim Sindri’s House Forging Destiny quest Whisper of the World Vanaheim The Jungle Legendary Chest Mountain Splitter Svartalfheim Nidavellir Spirit of Rebellion favor Thrust of a Thousand Soldiers Helheim Shipyard of the Fallen Legendary Chest

Draupnir Spear heavy runic attacks