God Of War: Ragnarok Runic Attack Locations

By Saqib Mansoor

Kratos has a total of three different weapons in his possession in God of War Ragnarok that have their own different light and heavy runic attacks.

These special attacks allow Kratos to comb through the hordes of enemies, helping him in battle upon use. However, runic attacks are not unlocked but are rather found throughout the different realms.

The heavy runic attacks are the most powerful abilities you can slot into your weapons. The light runic attacks, on the other hand, are equally powerful but are more attuned to set up follow-up attacks.

You can do a heavy runic attack by holding L1 and tapping R2. To do a light runic attack, you hold L1 but tap R1.

The following guide will tell you how to get all runic attacks across all realms in God of War: Ragnarok.

Leviathan Axe light runic attacks

Light Runic Attack (Axe)RealmLocationSource
Winter’s BiteMidgardLower WildwoodsHuntress
Njord’s TempestSvartalfheimAlthjof’s RigLegendary Chest
Skadi’s EdgeAlfheimThe StrondLegendary Chest
Wrath of the Frost AncientVanaheimThe Southern WildsLegendary Chest
Hel’s TouchAlfheimThe Forbidden SandsLegendary Chest

Leviathan Axe heavy runic attacks

Heavy Runic Attack (Axe)RealmLocationSource
Breath of ThamurNiflheimThe Raven TreeLegendary Chest
Fog of FimbulwinterSvartalfheimMyrkr TunnelsLegendary Chest
Ivaldi’s AnvilMidgardThe Derelict OutpostLegendary Chest
Leviathan’s RoarVanaheimFreyr’s CampLegendary Chest
Mists of HelheimVanaheimCliffside RuinsLegendary Chest

Blades of Chaos light runic attacks

Light Runic Attack (Blades)RealmLocationSource
Cyclone of ChaosMidgardRaider StrongholdLegendary Chest
Rampage of the FuriesVanaheimVanir ShrineLegendary Chest
Helios FlareVanaheimAbandoned VillageLegendary Chest
Hades RetributionAlfheimTemple of LightLegendary Chest
Flames of AnguishSvartalfheimThe ForgeDreki (first encounter)

Blades of Chaos heavy runic attacks

Heavy Runic Attack (Blades)RealmLocationSource
Atlas EruptionSvartalfheimThe ForgeLegendary Chest
Meteoric SlamNiflheimThe Raven TreeLegendary Chest
Nemean CrushAlfheimThe Forbidden SandsLegendary Chest
Tame the BeastHelheimThe Gleaming BaleLegendary Chest
Tartarus RageMidgardRaider HideoutLegendary Chest

Draupnir Spear light runic attacks

Light Runic Attack (Spear)RealmLocationSource
Huldra ChargeSvartalfheimSindri’s HouseForging Destiny quest
Whisper of the WorldVanaheimThe JungleLegendary Chest
Mountain SplitterSvartalfheimNidavellirSpirit of Rebellion favor
Thrust of a Thousand SoldiersHelheimShipyard of the FallenLegendary Chest

Draupnir Spear heavy runic attacks

Heavy Runic Attack (Spear)RealmLocationSource
Artillery of the AncientsVanaheimFrey’s CampDreki (second encounter)
Honor the FallenVanaheimThe PlainsLegendary Chest
The Finger of RuinNiflheimThe Raven TreeLegendary Chest
Vindsvalr’s WindstormMuspelheimBurning CliffsFlame Phantom
